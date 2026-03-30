DR Congo fans are feeling confident ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Jamaica

The Leopards ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the World after they defeated the Super Eagles via penalties

Victory over Jamaica would end DR Congo’s wait for their first World Cup appearance in 56 years

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff has sparked fresh tension between DR Congo and Nigeria, with Congolese supporters openly backing their team to finish the job against Jamaica.

For many fans, the growing confidence is more than just optimism. It is also being viewed as a pointed response to Nigeria’s failed attempt to challenge the Leopards’ progress through FIFA channels after their dramatic playoff clash in Rabat.

Fans of DR Congo have thrown subtle shades at Nigeria ahead of the Intercontinental playoff final vs Jamaica. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Supporters of the Leopards believe their side has already overcome the biggest hurdle after edging Nigeria in the CAF playoff.

DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles 4-2 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time, a result that booked their place in the intercontinental playoff.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) later filed a petition with FIFA, questioning the eligibility of some Congolese players used in that match.

However, FIFA dismissed the complaint, ending Nigeria’s hopes of replacing the Leopards in the next round.

That verdict has only strengthened belief among Congolese fans, many of whom now see the clash against Jamaica as the final step in a journey that nearly slipped away.

Social media reactions from supporters via BR Football have carried a confident tone, with many insisting the team will prove their critics wrong once again.

What World Cup qualification means for DR Congo

For DR Congo, qualifying for the World Cup would mean far more than reaching another major tournament.

The Democratic Republic of Congo last played in the World Cup at Germany 1974, when it was known as Zaire. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

It would end a 56-year absence from the FIFA World Cup and revive memories of their historic 1974 appearance, when they competed as Zaire.

That team made history as the first Sub-Saharan African country to qualify for the World Cup, a landmark moment that still holds emotional weight for fans today.

A return in 2026 would not only restore pride but also signal the rise of a new generation capable of carrying the country back onto football’s biggest stage.

DR Congo’s route has been hard-earned as the Leopards finished second in Group B of the African qualifiers with 22 points, just two behind African champions Senegal, before surviving the nerve-shredding playoff battle against Nigeria.

Jamaica stands between DR Congo and history

Standing in their way now are the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica, who booked their place in the final intercontinental playoff after a narrow victory over New Caledonia, One Football reports.

The matchup presents a fascinating clash of styles, with DR Congo’s physicality and tournament grit facing Jamaica’s pace and direct attacking play.

Congolese fans believe the momentum from their Nigeria win has given the team the mental edge needed for another decisive knockout battle.

Victory would finally return the Leopards to the World Cup stage, where they would join Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan in Group K.

Senegal coach sends message to DR Congo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has sent a message of support to the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Jamaica defeated New Caledonia on March 27 to set up a final match against DR Congo for a World Cup spot, while Bolivia will face Iraq in the second match.

Source: Legit.ng