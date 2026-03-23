The football community in South America has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of a young player

The attacking midfielder collapsed during a U20 tournament organised in his native town on Saturday, March 21

Former Manchester United star Falcao has joined his club in paying tribute to the promising football star

Teen Colombian football star, Santiago Castrillon, has tragically died after collapsing during a match with Millonarios youth side.

The devastating incident took place during a youth tournament organised by the Colombian Football Federation.

Santiago Castrillon dies after collapsing during a U20 tournament in Colombia. Photo by: @ohhverdolaga (X) and Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Castrillon dies during match

Santiago Castrillon collapsed on the pitch during a match between Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe.

According to Mirror, the midfielder was immediately attended to by medical staff before being rushed to a hospital in the northern part of the city.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit, but efforts to stabilise him were unsuccessful. Millonarios confirmed the passing of Castrillon on their official website. The statement reads:

"Today football stops, our blue heart is broken. The club is overwhelmed with pain, helplessness, and sadness. With deep feeling, we say goodbye to our number 10, our teammate, our friend.

"Santiago didn't just play football. He lived it, he felt it, and he shared it with a smile etched in all of our memories today.

"We offer our prayers for her soul. To her family and loved ones, we send a message of strength during this incomprehensible time. "Santiago, our dear friend, rest in peace," per AS.

FCF, Falcao pay tribute to Castrillon

The Colombian Football Federation and former Atletico Madrid star Radamel Falcao have joined the world in mourning Santiago Castrillon.

Santiago Castrillon is one of Colombia's highly rated youngsters. Photo by: Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@FCFSeleccionCol said:

"The Colombian Football Federation deeply mourns the passing of Santiago Castrillón, a young footballer from Millonarios FC who recently joined the call-up for the Colombia Under-19 National Team, held in January under the direction of Professor César Torres in Bogotá.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and entire circle during this difficult time. We join in solidarity and offer a prayer for his eternal rest."

@FALCAO added:

"Today, we are overcome with profound sadness. We are losing a teammate full of dreams, unmatched talent, and a bright future ahead.

"We bid him farewell with a broken heart, but also with the firm promise to keep fighting for what he so deeply yearned for.

"We stand with his family in this difficult moment and offer a prayer that they find consolation, strength, and peace. May God bless and embrace them today and always.

"We will honor his memory by giving our all in every match, carrying his legacy in our hearts."

@FortalezaFC_Of added:

"Fortaleza deeply mourns the passing of Santiago Castrillón, a player for Millonarios FC, who also took part in Bogotá's selection processes.

"His departure leaves an immense void in football and among all those who had the opportunity to know his talent, commitment, and human quality on and off the field."

Nigerian player died on pitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kogi United star, Habibu Aliyu Ozeze, collapsed on the field during a football competition in Shabu.

The player did not have contact with the opponent or his teammate when he slumped.

Source: Legit.ng