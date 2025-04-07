Former Colombian footballer Jorge Bolana has sadly passed away after collapsing at a birthday party

Jorge Bolano died three weeks before his 48th birthday at the end of this month

He spent the entirety of his career in Colombia and Italy and represented the national team in 36 matches

Former Colombian midfielder Jorge Bolano has sadly passed away at 47 after collapsing at the birthday party of a relative and was pronounced dead hours later at a hospital.

Bolano spent his career across the Colombian and Italian top-flight, winning the Coppa Italia with Parma, beating Juventus on away goal rule after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

Jorge Bolano tackles Francesco Totti during a Serie A match between AS Roma and Parma. Photo by Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

He represented Colombia at international level, playing 36 matches and was part of their squad at the 1998 FIFA World Cup held in France, which was won by the hosts.

Jorge Bolano dies at 47

According to local newspaper El Tiempo, he was at a relative’s birthday party when he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed the news of his passing in an official statement and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

“With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa, former Colombian Men’s National Team player, professional soccer player, and coach, who passed away this Sunday, April 6, in the city of Cucuta,” the statement reads.

“Bolano’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him. His legacy as a footballer and coach will live on in the memory of Colombian sport.

“The FCF, in communion with the Executive Committee, headed by President Ramon Jesurun, offers our prayers for his eternal rest and sends strength to his family in this time of grief.”

Jorge Bolano playing for Parma against Rubin Kazan in the UEFA Cup (now UEFA Europa League). Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Buffon and Parma pay tribute to Bolano

Former teammate Gianluigi Buffon and Parma released statements on social media, paying tribute to the defensive midfielder.

“Jorge was an unforgettable friend and team-mate, a constant in a locker room of extraordinary champions. We played and won together in the golden years of a great Parma,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“On the pitch, he fought without sparing himself and, off the pitch, I fondly remember his kindness and humanity that made him an example for everyone. We will always carry you with us. Rest in peace, my friend.”

"Today, all of Parma Calcio gathers around the family of Jorge Bolaño, who at just 47 years old has passed away, leaving an unfillable void. Goodbye, Jorge. Forever yellow and blue,” the club wrote on X.

