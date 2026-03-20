Former WWE star and grandmaster Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86 on March 19

The Nollywood actor made an iconic appearance at the Survivor Series 1994, during a match against Yokozuna

Prominent personalities like the Hungarian Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Israel have led the tribute to the pop culture icon

Former martial arts champion and WWE star Chuck Norris has sadly passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, March 19.

The Nollywood star was reportedly hospitalised at Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue a few days after his birthday on March 10.

Nollywood icon Chuck Norris dies at the age of 86. Photo by: Jerry Markland.

Source: Getty Images

Family members confirm the death of Norris

Chuck Norris's daughter Danilee has confirmed the death of her father, which occurred in Hawaii.

According to Sky News, the actor's family refused to mention the cause of his death after he was hospitalised in three different hospitals.

The statement read:

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.

"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Orban, Netanyahu pay tribute to Norris

Prime Ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban and Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, have paid their last respect to the Hollywood icon.

Netanyahu wrote on X:

"Sara and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend.

"Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world. May his memory be a blessing."

Orban said via Politico:

“Farewell, my friend.”

Chuck Norris competing in an exhibition round in an International Karate Tournament, appearing on the ABC tv series 'Wide World of Entertainment'. Photo by: Disney General Entertainment Content.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nollywood legends. Read them below:

Sylvester Stallone said:

"I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.

Dolph Lungren added:

Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend. ✨

How Chuck broke into Nollywood

According to Hollywood Reporters, Steve McQueen encouraged Chuck Norris to pursue acting after he stepped away from competitive martial arts.

Norris went on to star in popular TV series like Walker, Texas Ranger and featured in several hit action films throughout the 1980s.

His movie credits include Missing in Action (1984), which was followed by a 1985 prequel and a 1988 sequel, as well as a later appearance in The Expendables 2.

He also made an iconic appearance at Survivor Series 1994, serving as the special enforcer for The Undertaker’s Casket Match against Yokozuna.

Hulk Hogan is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that six-time WWE champion Terry Eugene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, died at age 71 on Thursday morning, July 24.

The WWE legend is understood to have died of cardiac arrest at his home in Florida after the medics examined him.

Source: Legit.ng