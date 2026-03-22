Former Super Eagles captain William-Troost Ekong has reacted to Nigeria missing the 2026 World Cup

The Al-Ahli defender explained his decision to retire from the national team before the AFCON 2025

The 32-year-old shared how the current Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle transformed the team

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh, who spoke with Legit.ng shed more light on Troost-Ekong's observations

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has spoken about Nigeria missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria lost 4-3 to the Leopards of DR Congo in the 2025 African playoff final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, last November.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong speaks on missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

There was lot of pressure - Troost-Ekong

Former Nigerian international, William Troost-Ekong has admitted that the Super Eagles are under pressure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, the AFCON silver medalist said it is painful to miss two World Cups within four years.

Troost-Ekong added that despite FIFA allocating more qualification slots to Africa, the three-time AFCON champions still failed to secure a place, despite the strength of the current squad.

He said:

"It's really a tough space to be in, I think. In 2022, we wanted to be in Qatar World Cup, and I'm here (playing for Al-Ahli), and I have enjoyed playing in the stadium and seeing even more, so we missed that one.

"It was tough because we won our group but we didn't qualify, we had an extra playoff against Ghana, and on away goal, they edge it and really tough to take.

"This time around seeing more slots being available for African teams and just the strength of our squad and nothing the magnitude of Nigeria as a footballing nation, was a lot of pressure.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong praises Eric Chellf for transforming the national team. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The former Watford defender praised Eric Chelle for transforming the team within a short period.

He said his decision to retire was to give the younger players an opportunity to have more playing time. Troost-Ekong said:

"I think Eric Chelle, the coach they have now has done a fantastic job turning round very difficult start because it was uphill race the moment he took the job over a year ago.

"I retired from international football, it was the World Cup that I wanted to be a part of and a great chance to show myself there but you have to think about what's best for the country and next generation. This might be one of the moments we talked about," per NY Times.

Troost-Ekong is a true leader - Momoh

Nigerian sports journalist, Abdul Momoh, said William Troost-Ekong will continue to be respected by the younger players in the national team.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Momoh explained that the former Super Eagles captain left when the ovation was loudest. He said:

"Troost-Ekong has always shown the traits of a good leader. He is more concerned about the growth of younger players. "He had the opportunity of making the squad for the AFCON in Morocco, but decided to retire."

Ekong reacts to CAF’s decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that f ormer Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reacted after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Ekong blamed referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for not stopping the match after Senegal walked off, describing it as the defining moment that led to the recent actions.

Source: Legit.ng