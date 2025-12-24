Burundian star Igiraneza Aimé Guéric has tragically passed away after suddenly collapsing on the pitch

An eyewitness alleged that the midfielder’s death was self-inflicted due to a traditional witchcraft practice

The Burundi Football Federation released a condolence statement, but offered no further clarification to it

A Burundian player Igiraneza Aimé Guéric has tragically passed away after suddenly collapsing on the pitch during a second division match.

Gueric was playing for Les Guêpiers du Lac against LLB Amasipiri Never Give Up at the Ngaraga National Technical Centre on Saturday, December 20.

Burundian player dies on the pitch after his 'withcraft' backfires. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder was confirmed dead on arrival after he was rushed to the hospital despite receiving immediate medical attention on the pitch.

There has not been much details about the player in the public, typical of players plying their trades in the lower divisions of African football.

Burundi FA releases statement

The Burundi Football Federation released a condolence statement on X confirming the player’s statement, but no official cause of death has been communicated.

In these painful moments, the FFB extends its sincere condolences to the player's family, to Les Guêpiers du Lac, and to the entire Burundian football family. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement reads.

Gueric’s alleged cause of death

According to Daily Sports, some fans have alleged that the midfielder died on the pitch while trying to perform a traditional witchcraft.

He allegedly swallowed a coin from an amulet which he had placed under his tongue, which caused him to collapse on the pitch and eventually die.

According to RMC Sport, he had faced allegations of using witchcraft on the pitch in recent times, something which is still prevalent in Burundi, but he denied it.

There has yet to be an official reason for his death and the reports are based on fans accounts who allegedly witnessed the player dying from the self-inflicted cause.

The incident led to widespread reactions in Burundi to educate players over the dangers of going spiritual the African way to get results in football.

Fans allege that Igiraneza Aimé Guéric died while performing a witchcraft. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Burundi Football Federation has reportedly banned the use of “gris-gris” over the dangers it poses to the welfare of those engaging in the act.

There have been calls for proper investigations into his death and stricter measures to ensure that the alleged use of spiritual aids are banned in the country’s football.

Even though it is denied by those involved, the use of voodoo is a common thing in African football, which they believe helps them gain spiritual advantage.

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West, who is now a pastor, admitted to using charms during his professional career as a footballer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s brother accused the 2018 World Cup winner of visiting a witch doctor for spiritual consultations.

Chelle accused DR Congo of using voodoo

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle accused the Democratic Republic of Congo of using voodoo during a penalty shootout.

Chelle alleged that Nigeria's opponents during the World Cup playoffs had something in a water bottle which they were shaking to make Nigerian players miss their kicks.

Source: Legit.ng