Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts after Atletico Madrid reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid overcame an attempted late fightback from Tottenham Hotspur in London to reach the last eight

Diego Simeone's side will face Spanish La Liga rivals FC Barcelona, which beat Newcastle United, in the quarter-final

Ademola Lookman has reacted after helping Atletico Madrid reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-final following the elimination of Tottenham Hotspur.

Atletico Madrid defeated Tottenham 7-5 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-final. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish club won 5-2 in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, setting up themselves for an advantage in the second leg in London.

Spurs came battle ready, but Atletico fought back equalising each time with Xavi Simons scoring the late winner in the 90th minute, though it was not enough to progress.

Lookman speaks after Atletico's progress

Atletico star Lookman spoke to UEFA TV, admitting the game was difficult, but he is pleased to reach the next round of the Champions League.

“I was very happy to be in the next round. Every game is hard – everyone knows this competition and the quality of the teams – so we are happy to have played today,” he said.

“They scored a goal and it is easy to collapse but with the mentality that we have is to stay calm, to stay in the game and to get opportunities and we did.”

Lookman, who was born and raised in London, claims it was good to be back home, but more importantly reaching the next round feels better.

“Of course, it’s nice to be back in London. I call it home, so it’s nice to be back here. We are through to the next round, that’s the most important,” he added.

Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona in the quarter-final, and Lookman admitted it would be a difficult time, having also met in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

“It’s a special game against another tough opponent. We need to be ready for that and prepare in the right way. The next game is at the weekend, and we take every match as it comes, game by game,” he concluded.

Diego Simeone looks forward to facing Barcelona. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Simeone speaks ahead of facing Barcelona

Atletico boss Diego Simeone praised Barcelona as the best attacking team in the world and believes that it would be a good challenge for his team.

“Barcelona is better than us, but it will push us to compete, hopefully, in the best way possible. We're trying to compete with Barcelona, who are the team we're drawn against. I have no doubt that they are the best attacking team in Europe,” he said as quoted by AS.

Lookman tops MVP list in La Liga`

Legit.ng previously reported that Atletico star Ademola Lookman topped the list of the most valuable African players in the Spanish La Liga.

The Super Eagles forward arrived in La Liga during the January transfer window after joining Los Rojiblancos from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

Source: Legit.ng