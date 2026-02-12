Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg semifinal of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey on Thursday, February 12

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored a goal and provided an assist in the match played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Football fans across the globe have hailed the impact of the Nigerian international at Los Rojiblancos since joining the club

Atletico Madrid delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday, February 12.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman scored his second goal since joining the Spanish capital from Atalanta on February 2.

The Super Eagles winger capped his impressive display by providing an assist for Julian Alvarez in front of the home fans at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Seven minutes into the first half, Atletico Madrid took the lead after an own goal by Joan Garcia, as the Barcelona goalkeeper failed to control a back pass which trickled into the net.

In the 14th minute, Nahuel Molina slipped the ball through to Antoine Griezmann, who curled a composed finish past Garcia from inside the box.

Atletico extended their advantage in the 33rd minute when Giuliano Simeone broke down the right and Julian Alvarez squared the ball to Ademola Lookman, who drilled a low, powerful shot beyond Garcia. The goal took Lookman to two goals in three games for Atletico Madrid.

In the 45+2 minute, the Nigerian international turned provider, laying the ball back for Julian Alvarez, who fired home his first goal in over two months.

Barcelona thought they had pulled one back in the 52nd minute through Pau Cubarsi, assisted by Robert Lewandowski, but the goal was ruled out for offside after an eight-minute VAR review, per BBC.

In the 90+1st minute, Nahuel Molina whipped a low cross into the box, beating the goalkeeper and Alexander Sorloth with an open net, but the Atletico Madrid striker somehow fired just wide of the post, per Al Jazeera.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the brilliant performance of Ademola Lookman against Barcelona. Read them below:

@Epiphany0147 said:

"Lookman is clear of that surulere Batman called OSIMHEN."

@innofrica wrote:

"Starboy. What a player. And he is just starting. Treat him well and see him perform magic for the team."

@KABADIZ added:

"The best winger in the whole world right now, respect his name."

@WIZZ_POLL said:

"Great baller Lookman!

"Like we say in Nigeria “Lookman plays Business Football”

"No unnecessary waste in his game. Absolute world class footballer."

@conc97588 wrote:

"I'm saying that Barcelona is completely disorganized and Atlético de Madrid is taking advantage of every opportunity and playing captivating football."

@tobilobaphotog added:

"Ademola Lookman is embarrassing the almighty Barcelona. I'm ashamed for those Barca boys on the pitch."

Percassi reacts to Lookman’s exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta President Luca Percassi has spoken about Lookman’s exit to Atletico, having initially threatened not to sanction the move early in January.

Percassi claimed that even though Atalanta signed Giacomo Raspadori, it is not a reason to let an important player like Lookman go.

