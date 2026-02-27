Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have discovered their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponents

Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid reached the knockout stage after beating Juventus and Club Brugge in the playoff

Lookman's Atletico Madrid and Osimhen's Galatasaray will face English teams Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have discovered their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponents after the draw on February 27, 2026.

Victor Osimhen powered Galatasaray past Juventus in the playoff, scoring in the second leg to help the Turkish champions win 7-5 on aggregate.

Lookman came off the bench and was impactful in helping Atletico beat club Brugge 4-1 to win 7-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Lookman, Osimhen discover UCL opponents

According to Sky Sports, Lookman and Osimhen had the same pool of opponents as Atletico and Galatasaray’s potential opponents are Tottenham and Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen will have another shot at Liverpool after both sides were drawn against each other. Osimhen scored the penalty that helped the Lions beat the English champions in the group stage.

Ademola Lookman and Atletico Madrid will face Tottenham Hotspur, one of the clubs that have attempted to sign the Super Eagles forward before his move to Spain.

Both players are on either side of the draw and cannot meet unless they reach the final, which will be played in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, on May 30, 2026.

Manchester City and Real Madrid face off again in the knockout stage of the Champions League, a matchup that fans have grown tired of seeing every season.

Chelsea will face Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which the Blues won thanks to Cole Palmer’s brace and Joao Pedro’s chip.

Arsenal has a relatively easy draw against Bayer Leverkusen, while Sporting Lisbon and Boro/Glimt appear to be the weakest draw of the round.

Bayern Munich will face Lookman’s former club, Atalanta, while Barcelona landed Champions League knockout stage debutant Newcastle United, the same team they faced in the group stage.

Source: Legit.ng