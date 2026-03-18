Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has spoken ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool

The Turkish champions lead 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Mario Lemina's goal in the first leg in Istanbul

Galatasaray need to avoid defeat at Anfield to progress to the quarter-final of this season's competition

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has spoken to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Liverpool will host the Turkish champions in the second leg after Mario Lemina's seventh-minute strike off Victor Osimhen’s assist decided the first leg.

Okan Buruk at Istanbul airport ahead of trip to England. Photo by Esra Bilgin.

Source: Getty Images

It was the second time Galatasaray defeated Liverpool this season, having also beat them in the group stage thanks to Osimhen’s penalty.

Galatasaray will reach the quarter-final if they become the third team to beat Liverpool for the third time in a season since West Ham in the 2015/16.

Buruk speaks ahead of Liverpool clash

Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray’s squad to Liverpool on Tuesday evening and head coach Okan Buruk held his press conference at Anfield.

The manager who was returning to the dugout after missing the weekend’s 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir due to suspension, claims he has a gameplan.

“We have a game plan. We always want to play this game and stick with it. The opponent also has a game plan. We know them, and they know us. We didn't just come here to avoid losing,” he told GS TV.

“Of course, we shouldn't play to avoid conceding goals, but to score them in order to be successful in these kinds of matches. We had a bad experience in the Juventus match, it was a good lesson. Tomorrow, we want to show what we can do better.”

Buruk admitted that only progress will matter for Galatasaray and they will not see themselves as heroes for coming that far if they get eliminated.

“We'll be very happy if we win. We'll be very sad if we fail. We won't think, "We came this far, and we lost here," we'll be upset regardless,” he added.

“We have a chance to win, and I want to think from that perspective. My players should think that way too. It would be more appropriate to think about where we go if we win.”

Galatasaray would be without fans at Anfield on Wednesday after the crowd disturbance at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus, leading to a UEFA ban.

Okan Buruk speaks ahead of Liverpool vs Galatasaray. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Buruk, who had openly spoken against this van yet again described it as unfair and that the team would miss the fans and play for them against Liverpool.

The absence of the support from the stands would be a big miss for Galatasaray, whose fans have demonstrated strong presence even in small numbers.

Liverpool have performed better than Galatasaray in the Champions League this season in stats, but all could be thrown out the window if they are eliminated.

Arne Slot admits pressure against Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot admitted to feeling pressure ahead of his Liverpool side facing Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The manager admits that losing to Galatasaray twice already this season and not scoring a goal is a reason for concern ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

Source: Legit.ng