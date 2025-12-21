A leaked NFF letter has revealed Nigeria is formally asking FIFA to overturn the DR Congo playoff result

The full contents of the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) formal complaint to FIFA over the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo have emerged, shedding new light on Nigeria’s attempt to revive its 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

The letter, dated December 10, 2025, was addressed to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee and Legal & Compliance Division, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

It challenges the eligibility of several DR Congo players who featured in the decisive African playoff match on November 16, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco, a game DR Congo won on penalties.

Nigeria’s protest is grounded in the belief that DR Congo fielded between six and nine players who allegedly did not meet the country’s constitutional nationality requirements, particularly its strict prohibition of dual citizenship, ESPN reports.

Background to Nigeria’s complaint

In the letter, the NFF outlines the circumstances surrounding the playoff clash that ended Nigeria’s qualification campaign.

According to the document, the Super Eagles faced DR Congo in the final African playoff for a place in the intercontinental qualifiers scheduled for Mexico next year.

The NFF states that multiple players fielded by DR Congo were not bona fide citizens of the country at the time of the match, despite being cleared to play.

Nigeria argues that these clearances were obtained through documentation that may have been incomplete or misleading.

The letter stresses that DR Congo’s domestic laws do not permit dual nationality, making compliance with nationality requirements a foundational condition for eligibility to represent the country.

NFF claims integrity breach by DR Congo

A central argument in the complaint is that FIFA may have been misled during the eligibility verification process.

While acknowledging FIFA’s authority to clear players under its statutes, the NFF contends that such clearances were granted based on information supplied by the Congolese FA that did not fully reflect the players’ legal status.

The NFF argues that this situation creates a conflict between domestic law and international sporting regulations and undermines the integrity of the competition, beIN Sports reports.

The letter references Articles 4 and 6 of the FIFA Statutes, which emphasise fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity among member associations.

Sanctions requested by the NFF

In its concluding section, the NFF formally requests that FIFA conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged breaches.

The federation submitted certified copies of passports, nationality laws prohibiting dual citizenship, FIFA clearance notices, and official match sheets as evidence.

If the violations are substantiated, Nigeria is asking FIFA to award the match to the Super Eagles or adjust the result in line with FIFA rules.

The NFF also seeks DR Congo’s disqualification from the ongoing World Cup qualification process and possible disciplinary sanctions against FECOFA or the players involved.

The letter ends with Nigeria reaffirming that the complaint was submitted in good faith and in the interest of preserving the integrity of FIFA competitions.

