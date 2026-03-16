FIFA has sanctioned the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Nigeria Football Federation

The Leopards and the Super Eagles faced each other during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco last November

The Nigeria Football Federation are still awaiting the verdict of the ineligible players submitted to FIFA

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh told legit.ng the implications of the sanction by FIFA

The world football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned both the Democratic Republic of Congo Football Association and the Nigeria Football Federation following incidents during their 2026 World Cup playoff clash.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation and extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco last November.

Frank Onyeka opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 32nd minute, before Meschak Elia equalised later in the match.

FIFA sanctions DR Congo for using lasers during the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why DR Congo and Nigeria were sanctioned

According to FIFA’s disciplinary committee, both football associations were found guilty of separate offences during the playoff match played on November 16, 2025.

The Congolese federation was sanctioned after supporters of the Leopards were found using laser pointers during the game.

According to BBC Sport, the action violated Article 17.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, resulting in a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs.

Nigeria were also punished after some Super Eagles supporters threw objects onto the pitch shortly after the referee blew the final whistle. The offence fell under Articles 17 and 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, leading to a 1,000 Swiss francs fine for the NFF.

FIFA explained that the disciplinary measures were determined based on the specific circumstances of each case and may still be subject to appeal.

The global football body added that while a summary of the sanctions had been released to the media for public information, the official legal decisions would be communicated directly to the parties involved, per Ghana Web.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation is still awaiting the judgment from FIFA concerning the fielding of ineligible players by DR Congo.

FIFA sanctions Nigeria as their fans threw objects on the pitch after the 2026 World Cup playoff against DR Congo. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA needs to take a bold step - Momoh

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh said fans are expecting FIFA to make a decisive ruling beyond the sanctions issued after the match.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Momoh insisted that the governing body is fully aware of the petition submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation regarding the eligibility of some DR Congo national football team players.

He said:

“When we heard that FIFA had dropped the hammer on DR Congo, my mind immediately went to the petition about the ineligible players fielded by the Leopards.

"FIFA are aware of our case, and the earlier they deliver a judgement, the better.”

Eric Chelle escapes FIFA sanction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle escaped FIFA's sanction after his conduct during Nigeria vs DR Congo in the African playoff final on November 16, 2025.

The manager’s actions have gone unpunished in the latest FIFA's Disciplinary Report from the November 2025 international break.

Source: Legit.ng