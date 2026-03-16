FIFA has interviewed DR Congo’s head coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of the intercontinental playoffs

DR Congo defeated Nigeria on penalties in November 2025 to pick up the African slot at the playoffs

Nigeria remains hopeful of unseating DR Congo after the NFF submitted an eligibility petition to FIFA

FIFA has interviewed DR Congo’s head coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff despite an ongoing case from Nigeria.

DR Congo booked their spot in the intercontinental playoff after defeating Nigeria 4-3 on penalties on November 16, 2025, to pick up the African slot.

NFF awaits FIFA's verdict on 2026 World Cup case against DR Congo. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

A month later, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players who have dual nationality.

The NFF alleged that DR Congo misled FIFA into approving the nationality switch despite not fulfilling Congolese constitution which forbids dual citizenship.

However, two weeks to the intercontinental playoffs where DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final between Jamaica and North Caledonia, FIFA has yet to pass a verdict.

FIFA interviews DR Congo coach

FIFA’s latest move to interview DR Congo's head coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of the playoff, which is a routine process, may have sent a wrong message to Nigerians.

Nigerians have been sensitive to every move by FIFA ahead of the tournament, including fixture announcement and squad release by DR Congo.

Desabre claims that his team is fired up ahead of the match and it is what he has been working towards since he took the job more than three years ago.

“We’re really fired up. We’re still on course to meet our main objective. That’s the goal we set ourselves when I took this job three and a half years ago,” he told FIFA.

“This final will be our 13th match since our qualifying campaign began. It’s definitely been a long road to get here and we’ve worked our way through every stage.”

Desabre, who was not born when DR Congo (then Zaire) made their only World Cup appearance in 1974 believes that they will break the jinx and reach the 2026 finals.

“We’re not afraid of anyone. We’re going to give it our all. As a minimum, we need to replicate the kind of performance we delivered against Nigeria (a match which Congo DR won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time),” he added.

DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre speaks to FIFA ahead of intercontinental playoffs. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“We know all about Jamaica and New Caledonia. We’ve been scouting them. We’ll also have the chance to watch them play over in Mexico on 26 March, but, for now, we’re focusing on our own players.”

The NFF, despite calling for calm among its fans, set up two friendly matches for the Super Eagles against Jordan and Iran, in case the appeal fails.

However, the four-nation invitational tournament is in jeopardy due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Iran has reportedly withdrawn while the venue would be changed from Jordan.

Nigerian journalist slams FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana slammed FIFA for the delay in delivering verdict on NFF’s petition.

Obayiuwana claimed that FIFA’s delay will not leave the time for appeals at the FIFA Appeal Chambers and the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Source: Legit.ng