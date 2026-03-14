English youngster Max Dowman has broken a Premier League record held by former Everton star James Vaughan

Dowman and Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres scored late goals as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0

The England U19 player also set a record in the UEFA Champions League this season

Max Dowman has set a new record in Premier League history as Arsenal beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 14.

The Gunners defeated the Toffees 2-0, with both goals coming during stoppage time to take the North London club one step closer to a first title in 22 years.

Arsenal dominated possession at the start of the contest, but it was Everton who created the clearer chances in the opening minutes.

Viktor Gyokeres scored against Everton as Max Dowman provides an assist for Arsenal's win. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The Toffees almost took the lead when Dwight McNeil effort was denied by the woodwork, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall later forced David Raya into a diving save.

Everton continued to look dangerous going forward, and it remained that the Toffees had created the better opportunities by the halfway point.

Arsenal pushed harder after the break, with Eberechi Eze testing Jordan Pickford with a powerful effort.

The Gunners appealed for a penalty when Kai Havertz went down under a challenge from Michael Keane, but referee Andrew Madley waved away the appeals, with VAR supporting the on-field decision.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta then made changes to influence the game, introducing Viktor Gyokeres and youngster Max Dowman shortly after the hour mark.

Dowman later replaced Martin Zubimendi in the 74th minute as part of a double substitution that also saw Piero Hincapié come on for Riccardo Calafiori.

Arteta's tactics eventually paid off late in the match as Dowman delivered a cross that allowed Gyokeres to finally break the deadlock.

The teenager then capped a memorable cameo by scoring deep into stoppage time, sending the home supporters and Arteta into celebration as Arsenal sealed a dramatic victory, per ESPN.

Arsenal star, Max Dowman, becomes the youngest Premier League goal scorer with his goal against Everton. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Dowman sets new PL record

Sixteen-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

The England U19 player received the ball in his own half, beating two Everton players and sprinted clear from the halfway line to tap into an unguarded net, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded upfield having gone up for a corner.

Dowman, at 16 years, 73 days, is featuring in his third Premier League match after two previous substitute appearances at the start of the season.

He has surpassed the record of former Everton player James Vaughan, who was 16 years, 270 days when he scored against Crystal Palace in 2005.

Dowman became the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days when he came on as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague in the group stages last November, per UK Express.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal breaks UCL record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken after Arsenal maintained their winning streak with another match in which they kept a clean sheet.

The Gunners made it eight consecutive wins with a clean sheet after defeating Slavia Praha 3-0 on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng