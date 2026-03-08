A former Real Madrid player has predicted the number of trophies Arsenal would win this season

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League table with 67 points, seven above Manchester City

The North London club also qualified for the quarterfinal of the 2025/26 FA Cup after beating Mansfield 21

A former Real winger has mentioned the number of trophies Arsenal FC will lift in the 2025/26 football season.

The Gunner defeated stubborn Mansfield Town 2-1 with England international Eberechi Eze scoring the winning goal on Saturday, March 7.

Former Chelsea star Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the 41st minute, curling a superb finish into the top corner after Gabriel Martinelli’s assist.

Bukayo Saka during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Photo by: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Five minutes into the second half, Manfield equalised, substitute Will Evans, capitalising on a misstep from Arsenal debutant Marli Salmon.

Mikel Arteta introduced Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka in the second half, as the former Crystal Palace star restored the lead for the Gunners in the 66th minute, unleashing a rocket past goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, to remain top of the Premier League table.

A lone goal from England international Bukayo Saka secured all three points for the Gunners away from home as Manchester City were held in a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

McManaman tips Arsenal win EPL

Former Real Madrid winger believes that Arsenal has the capacity to win the Premier League in the 2025/26 season.

According to UK Metro, the former Liverpool player also tipped the North London club to secure the FA Cup title. He said:

“I think Arsenal will win two trophies this season; the league and a domestic cup."

Steve McManaman failed to mention Arsenal's chances in the UEFA Champions League despite being unbeaten and topping the group stages, per BBC.

Arsenal are in the race to win four (quadruple) trophies this term under their manager, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal fans react

@ConnorHead13 said:

"They've proven they can't beat teams without this unless they are much lower in quality."

Real Madrid star Steven McManaman tips Arsenal to win the Premier League and FA Cup. Photo by: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto and Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

@NathanRKJ90 wrote:

"This is getting boring now.

"Can they just admit they don't like Arsenal and would hate it if we won the league."

@johnhorton023 added:

"Macca is right, Arsenal are too good to have to waste time, they are top of the PL and CL, they should be dominating games."

@DavidPeddie said:

"McManaman like many others believe narratives and made up headlines rather than watching us. Keown is great glad we have someone like him sticking up for us. Noone acknowledges how teams set vs us! For years put up with teams defending against us & wasting time."

@NightHawkAFC wrote:

"Why is McManaman having a say on Arsenal, take him off these games he has absolutely nothing to do with."

Arsenal fans demand title handover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, to remain top of the Premier League table.

A lone goal from England international Bukayo Saka secured all three points for the Gunners away from home.

Source: Legit.ng