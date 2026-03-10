A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

The upcoming match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11, is their 16th meeting in the European competition

Both teams are battling to secure a place in the quarterfinals as the match promises to be explosive

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City ahead of the first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The match will mark the 16th meeting between Los Blancos and the Citizens, adding another chapter to their growing European rivalry.

The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, March 11, and promises to be one of the most exciting ties of the round, considering the quality of players on both sides.

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. Photo by: Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images.

History will also be made as Madrid and City become the first two clubs to face each other in the knockout stages for five consecutive seasons in the Champions League.

Los Blancos are chasing their 16th European title this season after progressing past Benfica in the previous round following a ninth-place finish in the league phase of the competition.

However, the Spanish giants were eliminated from last season’s Champions League by Arsenal, who secured a 5-1 aggregate victory, including a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to take charge of his 190th Champions League match, equalling the record held by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite their strong reputation in Europe, the English champions have struggled in recent away fixtures in the Champions League.

City have won just two of their last eight away matches in the competition, drawing one and losing five.

They have also lost seven of their last ten two-legged ties against Spanish clubs in UEFA competitions.

Manchester City defeated two Spanish teams away from home in this season’s tournament, defeating Real Madrid and Villarreal 2-0 during the league phase, per Sky Sports.

Supercomputer tips Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. Photo by: Aitor Alcalde.

Opta's prediction for Real Madrid vs Man City

Manchester City have been tipped as favourites to win the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the Opta supercomputer, the English champions have been given a 45.5% probability of victory in the encounter.

Real Madrid, have been handed a 29.9% chance of winning, while the probability of the match ending in a draw stands at 24.6%.

The supercomputer also predicts that Manchester City are more likely to progress from the tie, giving them a 69.0% chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Madrid star suffers injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras will miss the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11.

The Spanish player cemented his place in the defense of Los Blancos since arriving from Portuguese side Benfica last summer.

