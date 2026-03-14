Super Eagles legend Henry Nwosu has passed away at the age 62 after battling a prolonged illness

Nwosu died on Saturday, March 14, exactly five days after the demise of former Super Eagles coach Festus Onigbinde

Shooting Stars legend Segun Odegbami announced the death of his teammate on social media

Super Eagles legend, Henry Nwosu has passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 14, after battling a prolonged illness in Lagos.

Nwosu was the youngest player at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Nigeria national football team lifted the trophy in front of their home fans in Lagos.

The former ACB Lagos player later served as assistant coach when the Nigeria U23 football team won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Odegbami confirms Henry Nwosu

Shooting Stars legend Segun Odegbami, has confirmed the death of former Nigerian international, Henry Nwosu.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Odegbami stated that the former ASEC Mimosas battled for his life at a hospital facility in Lagos.

The former Super Eagles captain added that Nwosu was placed under intensive care for five days. He said:

"Henry Nwosu passes on.

"After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday.

"It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON, the youngest of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad.

"May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven."

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng