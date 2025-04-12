Nigerian Football Thrown Into Mourning As Super Eagles Legend Christian Chukwu Dies at 74
- Former Super Eagles defender Christian Chukwu has sadly passed away at the age of 74
- The Chairman as he is popularly referred to as captain Nigeria to their first AFCON in 1980
- He coached Nigeria from 2003 to 2005, reaching the semi-final of AFCON 2004 in Tunisia
Former Super Eagles defender and head coach Christian Chukwu has sadly passed away this morning at 74 throwing the Nigerian football family into mourning.
More details to follow.
