Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has called for the resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation board members

The three-time AFCON champions failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico

The Chelsea legend highlighted the implications of not attending the Mundial for the second consecutive time

Nigerian sports journalist, Nusirat Popoola, who spoke with Legit.ng backed Mikel Obi's submission

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has called for the resignation of Ibrahim Gusau and members of the board of the Nigeria Football Federation following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria finished second in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with 17 points, behind South Africa national football team after a poor start to the campaign.

The three-time African champions were handed another lifeline through the African playoffs but eventually lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo national football team in the final.

Super Eagles will not feature in this year's FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Following the defeat, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA alleging that the Leopards fielded eight ineligible players during the qualification process, per BBC.

Mikel Obi blows hot

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has emphasised that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation must resign.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the 2013 AFCON champion said it is a big shame that the giants of Africa are missing the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

The former Middlesbrough captain insisted that Nigeria parades one of the best senior national teams in the world. He said:

"This is a hammer blow for the nation. I have said it on several occasions that when you have a country as big as we do, over 300 million people, the biggest country in Africa and we are not going to the World Cup (for a) second time in a row.

"I have said it before that the FA (NFF), the people that are running the Federation, should all resign.

Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi calls for the resignation of NFF board members. Photo by: Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA and Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

“We have one of the best teams in Africa, and we are not going to be at the World Cup. It’s a disaster. It’s a disaster," via talkSPORT.

Missing the World Cup is painful - Popoola

Nigeria sports journalist Nusirat Popoola said the Nigeria national football team will be greatly missed at this year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Popoola noted that players such as Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi could have attracted lucrative offers from bigger European clubs if Nigeria had qualified for the tournament. She said:

“Nigeria missing the FIFA World Cup is very painful. I am sure many fans were expecting to watch the brilliance of Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and others.

“The Nigeria Premier Football League would have also benefited from the World Cup because coach Eric Chelle might have included one or two home-based players in the squad.”

Obi explains how he called Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has opened up on how late President Muhammadu Buhari paid the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup bonus.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner stated that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation failed to address the bonus issue months after the World Cup in Russia.

Source: Legit.ng