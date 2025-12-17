Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has explained how he prevailed on former President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 World Cup bonus issue

The former Chelsea star said the move created a rift between himself and the former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick

The Super Eagles of Nigeria earned $16m in prize money for featuring in the 2018 Mundial, which marked their last appearance

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has opened up on how late President Muhammadu Buhari paid the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup bonus.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner stated that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation failed to address the bonus issue months after the World Cup in Russia.

The 38-year-old stated that the former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, had a meeting with him following the special intervention.

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Nigeria and Argentina. Photo by: Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

NFF owed WC qualifiers bonus - Mikel

2013 AFCON winner John Mikel Obi said the Nigeria Football Federation failed to pay the players their bonuses for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the former Middleborough star said each National Federations always get funding before the World Cup, which is meant to be shared among players attending the Mundial.

The former Super Eagles captain said the NFF officials assured the invited players that they would get their qualifying bonuses once they got to camp, but it never came. He said:

“When we talk about fighting for players' bonuses, I went above the NFF president to ensure that the players get them, which is what I did a couple of times during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Leading up to the World Cup, the NFF owed us money. We had to ask for our entitlement before the Mundial and they kept assuring us that the money will be sorted. I even went as far as speaking to the team secretary and the president but they kept on telling me the money will be sorted.”

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi explains the intervention of late President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

President Buhari gave us cash – Obi

Olympic bronze medallist, John Mikel Obi said after a series of empty promises, he had to contact the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, late Abba Kyari.

Obi said after their fruitful discussion, their owed bonuses arrived in a private jet 24 hours later.

The former Super Eagles captain said their bonuses were calculated and distributed to all the players who prosecuted the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. He said:

“I called the former Chief of Staff to the President, late Abba Kyari and told him we had a serious national issue and needed the money to settle the players.

“24 hours later, a private plane arrived and the money was delivered to the hotel, hand to hand. Millions of dollars. I took the money and gave it to the team secretary. I told him to make sure this money does not go to the president or anyone else. This money belongs to the players, via Punch.”

Obi blasts NFF over 2026 WC failure

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Mikel Obi has expressed his displeasure over the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The former Stoke City captain explained that the NFF has deprived Nigerians of the opportunity to watch the country at the biggest football stage via their mismanagement and corruption.

Source: Legit.ng