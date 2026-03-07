Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The German goalkeeper has left the Bundesliga giants vulnerable in the domestic competition

The Bavarians are still grappling with the news of Neuer as they await an official communication from the team doctors

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered an injury during Bayern Munich's 4-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach in the league on Friday, March 6.

Neuer's latest injury adds to his recent calf issues, including a previous setback that prevented him from featuring in crucial matches, notably against Borussia Dortmund on February 28.

Neuer injury confirmed, out of UCL R16

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his left calf.

According to the club's official statement, the injury was confirmed through Bayern's medical staff, who stated that the goalkeeper would be sidelined for a while.

The veteran goalkeeper felt the discomfort during the first half against Monchengladbach before he was replaced at half-time. Head coach Vincent Kompany said:

“Manuel felt a slight twinge in his calf. The next game is coming up very soon. I don't want to speculate yet. Let's see what happens.”

The Bavarians would be facing Atalanta without Neuer as they prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atalanta on Tuesday, March 10.

According to Bundesliga, Neuer is officially ruled out for the trip to Italy, and there is a strong possibility he will also miss the return leg in Munich on March 18.

The absence of the 2014 World Cup winner leaves Bayern Munich exposed in goal ahead of two crucial European fixtures.

The two-time UCL winners will also face a demanding domestic schedule without their captain, including next weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

The club’s medical team will closely monitor the recovery of Manuel Neuer as they hope to have him back after the international break.

The German goalkeeper could regain full fitness in time for Bayern’s April 4 meeting with Freiburg, potentially returning to action during the decisive stage of the season.

Bayern fans express their frustration

@grtwait said:

"He is already on too much money every week. We are grateful Neuer, but it’s time.

"Bayern wasting so much time relying on him. Time to find a world class Keeper

"Übrig is perfect but I don’t think he’s a #1. We need a world class keeper."

@skierpro wrote:

"Why did he even start???? It was the calf before and they said he might be out a few weeks and then he was starting yesterday. Clearly he wasn’t ready and now it’s another setback."

@Mistersospec added:

"Looks like it's time to take a bow legend. You nothing to prove to anyone anymore. Won it all, seen it all and done it all. Time to take a bow. History will never forget u."

