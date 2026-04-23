Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen are tracking Nigerian teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna

The 18-year-old winger has impressed early at Swedish club AIK Fotboll with goals and assists in just three games

A potential Bundesliga move could fast-track Zadok’s rise to elite European football as early as next season

Nigerian teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in Europe, with Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen all closely monitoring his rapid development.

The 18-year-old winger has caught the attention of top scouts following an explosive start to life in Sweden with AIK Fotboll.

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen are closely monitoring the development of highly-rated Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Known for his blistering pace, sharp dribbling, and attacking intelligence, Zadok is already being tipped as one of Nigeria’s next big exports to European football from Nigeria.

According to Sky Deutschland transfer market expert, Florian Plettenberg, the three Bundesliga clubs have been tracking his performances closely, with the possibility of a summer move now firmly on the table.

Zadok’s performance sparks transfer interest

Zadok’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Since joining AIK Fotboll in the summer of 2025, the Nigerian winger has wasted no time announcing himself on the big stage.

Zadok has made an explosive start to life in Sweden with AIK Fotboll, registering one goal and two assists in just three league appearances. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

In just three league appearances, the 18-year-old winger has already contributed one goal and two assists, per Transfermarkt, numbers that highlight both his direct attacking threat and creative ability.

Beyond the stats, it is Zadok’s confidence on the ball and maturity in decision-making that have truly impressed scouts across Europe.

His performances have not gone unnoticed within the club either, as AIK’s recruitment team has acknowledged the growing interest, confirming that several top European sides are keeping a close eye on the Nigerian youngster.

For Zadok, this early breakthrough represents more than just a strong start, for it is a statement that he is ready for the next level.

Big decision looms for Nigerian winger

Despite signing a long-term contract that runs until 2029, Zodak’s future could take a dramatic turn much sooner than expected.

With interest intensifying on the Nigerian winger, the prospect of a move to the Bundesliga next season is becoming increasingly realistic.

Each of the interested Bundesliga clubs offers a unique pathway, as Borussia Dortmund have built a reputation for developing young talents into global stars, while RB Leipzig are known for their high-energy system that suits pacey attackers.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, continue to attract rising stars with their exciting attacking football and strong presence in European competitions.

A move to Germany would provide Zadok with the perfect platform to accelerate his development and gain top-level experience that will boost his chances of breaking into the Super Eagles team.

For now, AIK remain keen to continue nurturing Zadok’s talent, but with Europe’s elite circling, it may only be a matter of time before the winger takes the next big step in what is shaping up to be a very promising career.

Arsenal chase talented Nigerian star

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are reportedly targeting Nigerian international Emmanuel Fernandez, with Rangers FC said to be demanding around £35 million for the highly rated defender.

Chelsea are still experimenting with their backline, while Everton FC and West Ham United could offer Fernandez a key role in their squads as they look to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Source: Legit.ng