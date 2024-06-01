Borussia Dortmund might end up earning much more money if they lose the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final to Real Madrid

The team led by Edin Terzić stand the chance of winning €22.5m (£19.3m) – which is more than the €20m (£17.2m) given to the UEFA CL winners

This is due to the several add-ons attached to the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

London, United Kingdom - Borussia Dortmund could land a huge payday if they lose the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, June 1.

The German side eliminated a strong Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team to get to the final.

Bellingham's transfer means Dortmund could earn more if they lose to Madrid Photo credit: Tim Warner/INA FASSBENDER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Metro, an additional clause states that if Jude Bellingham wins the continental tournament, Madrid would have to pay a €32million (£27.5m) worth of add-ons and bonuses.

The additional bonuses include winning the Spanish league title and qualifying for the Champions League next season and win it.

Should Bellingham win the UEFA Champions League final tonight in London, Dortmund will receive a further € 5 million (£4.3m) from the Spanish Champions.

Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid contained several add-ons relating to the Champions League, The Goal reports.

The team led by Edin Terzić will also receive another €2million (£1.7m) if Bellingham makes the Champions League Team of the Season.

The runners-up in the Champions League will take €15.5m (£12.9m), and the bonuses for Bellingham would take Dortmund’s payday to €22.5m (£19.3m) – which is more than the €20m (£17.2m) given to the winners of the competition.

