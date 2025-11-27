Opta's supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time this season

The Gunners defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in a top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening

Mikel Arteta’s side remains the only unbeaten side in the Champions League and has only conceded once

Opta's supercomputer has updated its predictions for this season’s UEFA Champions League after Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two teams clashed in a top-of-the-table match in England, and it was the London side that prevailed thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal thrash Bayern Munich 3-1 in 5th round of UCL 2025/26. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal is the only unbeaten team left in the competition after Inter Milan lost to Inter Milan, and the Gunners have only conceded a goal in the competition this season.

Wednesday night in the Champions League was dramatic and full of goals. Kylian Mbappe scored four goals to help Real Madrid beat Olympiacos 4-3.

Premier League champions Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, which has put pressure on Arne Slot, as noted by The Athletic.

Chelsea was the highlight on Tuesday, beating Barcelona 3-0 thanks to Estevao Willian's brilliance, while Bayer Leverkusen beat Manchester City 2-0.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer predicted that Arsenal would win the Champions League after five matches into the group stage.

The Gunners have been the most dominant side in the competition, scoring 14 goals and conceding one, and have a 22.6% chance of winning the trophy for the first time in history.

Arsenal’s chances of winning dropped by 0.5% from an earlier prediction by the same supercomputer before the match, which raised concerns among the fans.

Bayern Munich’s chances of winning increased by 3.3% to 19% despite their first loss of the season in all competitions to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain has an 11.2% chance of retaining its title after its 5-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Man City has an 8.4% chance despite their loss to Leverkusen.

Chelsea's chances of winning increased by almost 2% after their win over Barcelona, while the Blaugrana, rivals Madrid, and Liverpool plummeted below 6%.

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to remain humble despite win over Bayern Munich. Photo by Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta careful despite Arsenal's rise

Mikel Arteta laid out his team's ambition in the Champions League this season, but warns that they have difficult games ahead and must be careful.

“Yeah, obviously. In any competition, the quicker you can wrap it up, the better. But we know the difficulty of that. We still have very, very difficult games ahead of us, but we are in a really positive position at the moment,” he told arsenal.com .

Arsenal will turn its attention to the Premier League, where a crunch tie against London rivals Chelsea awaits at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng