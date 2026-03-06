Al Nassr FC manager Jorge Jesus has provided the latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward’s recent trip to Spain

The Real Madrid legend sustained an injury during a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fayha FC on Saturday, February 28

Ronaldo could miss upcoming league matches and may also be sidelined ahead of Portugal’s international friendly scheduled for March

Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with an injury that could sideline him for the rest of March.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha FC in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, February 28.

After missing a penalty during the match, the former Juventus star limped off the pitch and later underwent a medical examination, which confirmed the extent of the injury.

Jesus shares an update on Ronaldo

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s condition.

According to CBC, the Portuguese manager explained that the coaching staff initially believed the injury was minor but later discovered it was more serious.

The 71-year-old added that Ronaldo will travel outside Saudi Arabia to rest and receive proper treatment as he begins his recovery. He said:

"In the last game, Cristiano Ronaldo left with a muscle injury. After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting.

“He will need rest and recovery. Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment, as will other players who were injured.

, The former Benfica manager said Ronaldo would have access to his personal medical teams, with a return date before the end of the Saudi Pro League. He said via Tribuna:

"He will need treatment from his personal physiotherapist. We hope he will return soon to help the team."

Al Nassr are currently in second place with 61 points in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al Ahli.

The Knights of Najd are also competing for continental glory in the AFC Champions League Two. The Manchester United legend has converted 21 goals, placing him third in the top scorers, behind Ivan Toney in first place.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for Portugal ahead of their international friendlies this month.

Fans show concern for Ronaldo

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the injury status of Cristiano Ronaldo. Read them below:

@Jumoke_SMM said:

"Football aside, injuries are always tough to see.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has pushed his body to the limit for almost two decades, so moments like this remind you that even the greatest athletes are still human."

@UsmanAl93547378 wrote:

"Wishing Cristiano Ronaldo a speedy recovery. Football always feels different when he’s not on the pitch."

@mr_chiboi added:

"At 39, the scary part about injuries isn’t just the injury, it’s the recovery time. Ronaldo has built a career on defying age and expectations, but moments like this remind us even the most disciplined athletes are still human. Hopefully he recovers well, because football without Ronaldo still feels a bit incomplete."

