FIFA confirmed DR Congo, not Nigeria, in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation play-offs later this month

Nigeria’s protest over alleged ineligible players failed to change the outcome of the CAF play-off tie

The play-off tournament will be held in Mexico in March 2026, with six teams fighting for two final spots

Nigeria’s route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered a painful setback after FIFA officially named the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the six teams selected for the inter-confederation play-off tournament.

The decision most likely shuts the door on Nigeria’s appeal to be reinstated into the World Cup qualification race.

DR Congo beat the Super Eagles on penalties to book their place in March's Intercontinental play-off tournament.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles had hoped their formal complaint would reopen the tie after they lost to DR Congo on penalties in last year’s African play-off final.

That match ended 1-1 before the Leopards held their nerve to seal victory in the penalty shootout.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) quickly filed a petition and believed the ruling could swing in their favour.

Instead, FIFA’s confirmation of the final play-off line-up leaves Nigeria watching from the sidelines as other nations battle for the last available tickets to the global showpiece in North America.

NFF alleges fraud in DR Congo team

At the centre of Nigeria’s protest was an allegation that DR Congo fielded ineligible players.

According to BBC Sports, the NFF argued that some members of the Congolese squad had recently switched international allegiance and should not have been cleared to play.

The complaint focused on players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, who featured in the decisive match in Morocco.

Nigeria’s case was based on claims that Congolese law does not recognise dual citizenship, raising questions over whether the players could legally represent DR Congo.

However, the Congolese Football Federation dismissed the allegations and stood by the eligibility of their squad.

With FIFA now publishing its list of qualified teams for the inter-confederation play-offs without mentioning Nigeria, the implication is clear.

The governing body has chosen to let the original result stand, although no official ruling on the NFF petition has been made public.

What FIFA’s latest announcement means

In its official communication, FIFA confirmed that six nations will compete for the final two slots at the expanded World Cup tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

FIFA has listed the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa's representative in the upcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament in Mexico.

Source: Getty Images

The teams named on FIFA's official website were Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname. Nigeria’s absence from that list indirectly confirms the Super Eagles' elimination from the process.

The play-off tournament will run from March 26 to March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico.

Under the competition format, the four lowest-ranked sides in the FIFA rankings will contest semi-final brackets, while the two highest-ranked teams, DR Congo and Iraq, advance directly to the final stage.

After missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, hopes were high in Nigeria that the expanded 2026 edition would offer the Super Eagles a smoother path back to the global stage.

Instead, another qualification campaign has ended in disappointment, this time off the pitch rather than on it.

