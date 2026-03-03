The 2026 FIFA World Cup is 100 days away as FIFA celebrates the official countdown on social media

North American countries USA, Mexico and Canada, are preparing to host the world from June to July

The world football governing body has yet to pass a verdict on Nigeria’s case against DR Congo

The 2026 World Cup is 100 days from today, March 3, 2026, as FIFA celebrates the official countdown on its official social media pages.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina ascended to the pinnacle of world football after beating France 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw in 120 minutes on December 18, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar.

FIFA celebrates 100 days countdown to 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ulises Ruiz.

Source: Getty Images

La Albiceleste will defend their crown against 47 other countries in the expanded 48-nation World Cup in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will kick off on June 11, 2026, with a match between Mexico and South Africa, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg.

100 days to 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced with a post on its social media pages that the highly-anticipated 2026 World Cup is only 100 days away from kicking off in Mexico.

“The biggest-ever @FIFAWorldCup is just 100 days away! 🤩 48 teams. 104 games. 11 June to 19 July. 🏆,” the post reads.

To celebrate the 100 days before the tournament, FIFA unveiled the official poster for the World Cup featuring the colours of the host nations.

“In 100 days, FIFA will welcome the world to North America to witness the greatest show on earth,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

42 nations have qualified for the expanded tournament with six slots left to fill: four through the European playoffs and two through the intercontinental playoff.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, which have competitively missed out, are still hoping to qualify for the tournament through the backdoor of legal technicalities.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted an official petition to FIFA challenging the status of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoffs.

NFF alleged that DR Congo fielded ineligible players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both of whom switched their nationality recently.

NFF awaits verdict on 2026 FIFA World Cup case. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria claimed that even though FIFA cleared the players, the world football governing body was misled into approving the nationality switches because the players did not fulfill local laws.

The players broke the Congolese laws, which forbid dual citizenship and say that Congolese must renounce their other passports to become citizens.

If the petition is successful, Nigeria will take DR Congo’s spot in the intercontinental playoff in Mexico, where they will face the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia on March 31, 2026, as noted by The Athletic.

