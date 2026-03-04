Nigeria risks missing out on the 2026 World Cup and also at least $10.5 million in guaranteed FIFA prize money

A negative ruling on the NFF’s petition against DR Congo could shut the Super Eagles out of the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup

The NFF insists DR Congo fielded ineligible players, sparking debate over fairness and qualification by appeal

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain trapped in a tense waiting game as the football world awaits a decision from FIFA on the petition submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The Super Eagles were eliminated by the Congolese on penalties in November during the African playoffs.

Fifa has confirmed the NFF's petition against DR Congo is under review, but the world governing body has not issued a timetable for a ruling. Photo by Jala Morchidi

Source: Getty Images

However, Nigeria later lodged a formal complaint, alleging that DR Congo fielded players who were not eligible under Congolese law, which reportedly does not recognise dual citizenship, BBC Sport reports.

Among the players mentioned in the petition are Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both of whom previously represented England at youth level before switching allegiance.

FIFA has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and confirmed that the matter is under review, but it has not provided a timeline for its ruling.

While some Nigerian fans believe the Super Eagles could yet be handed a lifeline, others argue that qualifying via a legal appeal rather than on the pitch would feel hollow.

The NFF, however, has pushed back against rumours that the petition has already been dismissed, insisting the case is still active.

This uncertainty has created a strange mix of optimism and frustration among supporters, who are caught between hoping for justice and preparing for another painful World Cup absence.

How much Nigeria could lose

Beyond sporting pride, there is a major financial dimension to the case.

If FIFA rules against Nigeria, the Super Eagles stand to lose a minimum of $10.5 million in guaranteed tournament revenue.

48 teams will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with each country set to receive at least $10.5 million for their participation. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA’s official financial framework for the 2026 World Cup, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million in preparation funding.

On top of that, all participating member associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million simply for taking part in the competition, before any additional prize money linked to results in the group stage or knockout rounds.

For a country like Nigeria, this money is significant. It could support grassroots football, improve infrastructure, settle outstanding bonuses owed to players and staff, and fund youth development programmes.

Missing out would mean not only losing global exposure but also watching millions of dollars go elsewhere at a time when Nigerian football is under pressure to reform and modernise.

If the petition fails, DR Congo will move on to face either New Caledonia or Jamaica in March’s intercontinental playoff.

The winner of that tie will qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup tournament and slot into Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

For Nigeria, that scenario would confirm elimination and seal the loss of both sporting opportunity and financial reward.

What a negative verdict would mean

A ruling against the NFF would be more than just a legal defeat; it would deepen questions about the direction of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles, traditionally one of Africa’s strongest teams, would miss out on an expanded World Cup for the second consecutive tournament.

It would also intensify scrutiny on the team’s qualification campaign, from tactical decisions to squad management and administrative handling of disputes.

On the other hand, a successful petition would reopen the door to the global stage and offer Nigeria a shot at both prestige and profit.

But until FIFA speaks, the Super Eagles remain in limbo, stuck between hope and heartbreak.

Fresh twist in DR Congo’s World Cup race

In another development, Legit.ng reported that DR Congo’s World Cup playoffs’ preparation has reportedly hit a snag ahead of their match on March 31, 2026.

The Leopards’ presence is in jeopardy as they are yet to secure visas for their players nearly three weeks before the start of the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng