The US and Israel have been told that they may not win their military campaign against Iran after the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran was attacked by the joint military operation between Israel and the US, a development that Primate Elijah Ayodele of Nigeria projected could lead to a global economic meltdown

Ayodele's prophecy came after the late TB Joshua's prophecy resurfaced on social media, warning against the war and urging world leaders to prevent it

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa in Lagos, has said that the ongoing war in the Middle East would not be won by either the United States or Israel, which started it.

Recall that the US and Israel launched a military attack on Iran on Saturday, February 28 and assassinated the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in their bid to effect regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Primate Elijah Ayodele projects defeat for US and Israel in the war against Iran Photo Credit: @primate_ayodele

How Middle East tension escalated

The death of Iran's Supreme Leader has escalated the tension in the Middle East as Iran vowed to avenge the death of Khamenei. President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed that Iran's military would crush the bases of the enemy in the region, while describing the death of the Iranian leader as a 'declaration of war against the Muslims'.

Reacting in a sermon on his church's Facebook page, said the US would not win the war, and President Donald Trump would not be able to achieve his aim as he did in the case of Venezuela. He claimed that Trump and Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, would regret attacking the Islamic country.

He projected that Iran would soon face the United States squarely and that the war would not end so soon. He also posited that the US and Israel would not achieve their objective in the long run. He said he recalled that he warned that there would be global economic crisis, because attacking Iran could lead to such a situation.

Prophet T.B Joshua warned against Israel-Iran war

Ayodele's prophecy came after an old video of the late Prophet T.B Joshua projecting the outcome of a possible war between Iran and Israel has started trending on social media after a joint military operation by the United States and Israel assassinated the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

How late Prophet T.B Joshua predicted the Israel-Iran war Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the viral clip, the late cleric urged his congregation to pray against the war between Israel and Iran, adding that such a confrontation would lead to a third world war and that it would be more brutal than expected.

Prophet TB Joshua then called on world leaders to ensure that the war was prevented from breaking out because nations would ultimately take sides, leading to a third World War.

Since the successful assassination of the Iranian leader, the Middle East has not known peace. This is as Iran launched missile attacks at all US military bases in the region, which included Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai and other arab neighbours that house US military bases.

Trump projects 4 weeks of war with Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has disclosed that the military operation against Iran could go on for about four weeks.

Trump stated this while addressing the unrest in the Middle East following the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US and Israel assassinated the Iranian leader in a bid to effect regime change, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks.

