Nigeria’s hopes of participating in the 2026 World Cup depend on FIFA’s decisions and Iran’s potential withdrawal

Iraq and the UAE are in line to replace Iran if the Middle East crisis forces them out

No team has withdrawn from the World Cup finals after the draw since 1950, making this a potentially historic scenario

Nigeria’s dream of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken another blow, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could hand Iran’s spot to Iraq or the United Arab Emirates.

The Super Eagles, who were already hoping for a reprieve after losing the African playoff final to DR Congo, now face dwindling chances of seeing action at the tournament.

Iran’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in doubt amid the regional conflict and the recent United States strike. Photo by Atta Kenare

Source: Getty Images

FIFA’s general secretary, Mattias Grafström, said on Saturday, February 27, that their focus is to have a safe World Cup with everybody participating.

However, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, cast doubt on Iran’s participation, stating:

“After this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

The ongoing Middle East crisis has left FIFA in a precarious position as the tournament, set to kick off on 11 June, approaches rapidly.

What does FIFA’s rule say?

FIFA has remained largely silent on the situation since Grafström’s comments.

According to tournament regulations, the governing body has “sole discretion” to replace a member association in the event of withdrawal, but specific guidance on this scenario is vague, The Guardian reports.

Iran qualified by winning Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying and are scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt at the World Cup. Photo by Atta Kenare

Source: Getty Images

Sources indicate that any replacement for Iran would likely come from the Asian Football Confederation, given Iran’s position in AFC qualifying.

Iran qualified for the 2026 finals by winning Group A in the third round of AFC qualification.

The Iranians have been scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in their group-stage matches in the United States.

If Iran withdraws, the replacement is expected to be the highest-ranked Asian nation not yet qualified, which would likely be Iraq or, failing that, the UAE.

Iraq and UAE on standby

The UAE narrowly missed qualification after losing a playoff against Iraq, who then advanced to the intercontinental playoff against either Bolivia or Suriname on 31 March in Monterrey.

According to One Football, FIFA sources suggest that if Iraq fail to secure a finals spot through the intercontinental playoff, they would be first in line to replace Iran.

If Iraq succeed, the UAE would be next, providing a second chance for Asia to maintain representation at the World Cup.

The situation is unprecedented. Since the modern era began, no country has withdrawn from the World Cup after the draw, apart from France and India in 1950 due to travel costs.

The unfolding Middle East tensions, including US sanctions and travel restrictions on Iranian citizens, have added further complications.

Several Iranian officials, including Taj, were even denied visas to attend the World Cup draw in Washington DC last December.

FIFA, however, insists that the World Cup will proceed as scheduled.

For Nigerian fans, though, the combination of playoff defeat and geopolitical developments has transformed the dream of a 2026 World Cup appearance into a tense waiting game.

Iran threatens to withdraw from World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran could join the list of countries that have boycotted the FIFA World Cup after it threatened to withdraw from the 2026 edition.

Iran threatened to boycott the 2026 World Cup in the aftermath of joint military combat operation against its territory by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng