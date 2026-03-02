Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after matchday 28 was completed

Arsenal defeated their London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in a controversial London derby at the Emirates Stadium

Manchester City maintained the pressure on the Gunners with a 1-0 away win over Leeds United

Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction of the Premier League champion for the 2025/26 season after the completion of matchday 28.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a controversial London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026, to retain their advantage in the title race.

Manchester City had earlier increased the pressure on the Gunners at the top of the table with a 1-0 away win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

The UEFA Champions League spot which England is likely to have five slots again was reshaped after contrasting results for Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated fourth-placed Aston Villa 2-0 on Friday, while Chelsea lost to rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool dismantled West Ham 5-2 at Anfield, while Manchester United battled to a 2-1 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered another defeat at the hands of London rivals Fulham and is the only Premier League team without a win in 2026.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal remains on course to win the title with an 83.26% chance, up from 82% last week.

Pep Guardiola’s side remains in pursuit with a 16.62% chance of upsetting the Gunners again and winning the title in what could be the manager's final season.

The rest of the Premier League teams are out of the possibility of winning the title, with Aston Villa at 0.08%, while Man United and Liverpool have 0.02% chances.

Chelsea’s chance of qualifying for the Champions League is slipping away after dropping to sixth on the table with 45 points, six points behind United.

Tottenham Hotspur is four points above the relegation zone as they remain winless in 2026 and have about 5% chance of dropping to the EFL Championship.

Arteta speaks about title race

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that his team must control their emotions as they close in on the title after a big win over their London rivals.

“I'm trying to stay calm, but obviously we weren't getting the dominance and the sequences of play that we wanted and expected against the 10 men,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“So you have to navigate through that, and it's a big part of the game. When you see the manner in which other teams are winning games, everybody's suffering. The manners and the margins are so small, so it's good.”

Premier League action continues on Tuesday and Wednesday. Arsenal will travel to Brighton, Chelsea will face Aston Villa and Man City will host Nottingham Forest.

