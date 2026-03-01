Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday, March 1

Slovenian international Benjamin ensured the Red Devils secured all three points in front of their home fans

The three-time UEFA Champions League winners have climbed to third place in the 20265/26 English Premier League table

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 1.

Benjamin Sesko’s header from a Bruno Fernandes cross cancelled out Maxence Lacroix’s fourth-minute opener for the visitors.

In the 2nd minute, Crystal Palace created the first chance of the game in the second minute when January signing Strand Larsen fired wildly from the edge of the box, sending his effort well wide.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores the equaliser for Manchester United against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Just two minutes later, Brennan Johnson delivered a flat cross from the left towards the far post, finding Maxence Lacroix, who scored for the Eagles.

Manchester United suffered a setback in the 24th minute as Luke Shaw picked up an injury and was replaced by Noussair Mazraoui. The first half ended in favour of the visitor

In the second half, Matheus Cunha went down inside the Palace penalty area and, after some hesitation, referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and calmly sent Henderson the wrong way to level the score for the hosts in the 57th minute.

Manchester United completed the turnaround in the 65th minute. Fernandes found himself with ample space on the left and delivered a cross into the centre of the box.

Benjamin Sesko rose above Canvot near the penalty spot and powered a header past Henderson into the net in the 65th minute.

In the 90+3 minute, Amad Diallo cut inside onto his right foot and unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box. The effort looked destined for the net, but Henderson produced a superb diving save to his right to deny him, per the Telegraph.

Benjamin Sesko scores the winning goal for Manchester United against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Photo by: Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Sesko celebrates first start under Carrick

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick handed Benjamin Sesko his first start against Crystal Palace since taking charge.

The 44-year-old left Amad Diallo out of the starting XI, and Sesko repaid the faith by scoring the winning goal.

The Slovenian striker has now netted four goals in five Premier League appearances for United and eight in all competitions, per Sofa Scores.

Legit.ng has compiled fans’ reactions following Sesko’s performance. Read them below:

@AdamsAbah5 said:"Benjamin Sesko has proven to Man united countless times that they didn't make a mistake signing him into their team.

"His impact is basically felt in practically every match."

@Areyoucapable added:

"Making impact cameos is different from carrying the attack for 90 minutes every week. Starting regularly means dealing with tighter marking, tactical adjustments, and the grind of being the focal point not just the surprise weapon."

@Samlite_ wrote:

"The fact that he’s delivering whether he starts or comes off the bench makes him even more valuable. Dangerous player to face at the moment."

