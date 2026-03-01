Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a major advantage by Ligue 1 ahead of their Champions League clash against Chelsea

The French giants will take on the English giants in the UCL Round of 16 on March 11 and 17

The first leg of the clash will take place at Parc Des Princes in France, before Chelsea host the return leg at Stamford Bridge

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Chelsea FC later this month.

The French giants will begin their title defence in a two-legged tie against the two-time European champions, marking their first meeting since PSG lost to Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

PSG manager Luis Enrique will come up against Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca following an underwhelming 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with an advantage from the Ligue 1. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Rosenior previously faced PSG during his time in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg and will now aim to guide the Blues into the quarter-finals.

PSG Ligue 1 match postponed

Meanwhile, PSG’s request to reschedule a Ligue 1 fixture has been approved by league authorities.

The Parisians were due to face FC Nantes between the two Round of 16 legs, but the match has now been postponed, giving them additional preparation time for the European showdown. The statement read:

"At the request of Paris Saint-Germain, in order to best prepare for their UEFA Champions League tie against Chelsea, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) board of directors, in agreement with Nantes, have decided the Paris Saint-Germain/Nantes match will be played the week of April 20.

"The exact date and time of the match will be determined later."

The reigning UCL winners will now host Chelsea in the first leg in France on Wednesday, March 11 and then prepare for the second leg in London next Tuesday, per One Football.

This is a complete contrast to Chelsea's schedule. The Blues will play Newcastle United on Saturday, three days before they welcome PSG to Stamford Bridge.

Luis Enrique shares his thoughts about the UEFA Champions League R16 match between PSG and Chelsea. Photo by: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images.

Enrique reacts to Chelsea draw

PSG coach Luis Enrique insists that the team will not be out to revenge against Chelsea in their UCL clash of 16.

The former Barcelona coach tagged the Blues as one of the best English teams. He said:

"The UEFA Champions League draw is very difficult, as usual. PSG don't expect anything different. We are pleased. It will be interesting to play against one of the best English teams, whom we know well.

"There is no feeling of revenge for us. This is a different competition. This is our pathway and we are used to it," per Football London.

PSG’s UCL prize money

Legit.ng analysed Paris Saint-Germain’s prize money after winning the Champions League after a dominant 5-0 win over Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in Munich.

The oil-backed French club received over €100 million in prize money, while the only other team to receive north of 100m is their victim in the final, Inter Milan.

