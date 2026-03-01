Arsenal vs Chelsea, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace headline Premier League fixtures on Sunday, 1 March

A cat, famous for predicting football results, has now predicted the winners of this weekend's fixtures

A win for Arsenal will extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, while a victory for Man United will see the Red Devils climb to third in the table

Arsenal vs Chelsea wraps up Sunday's Premier League fixtures on 1 March, as both teams hope to secure maximum points.

The Gunners are aiming to end a 22-year Premier League title drought this season, while the Blues are targeting a top-four finish. Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2004.

Arsenal vs Chelsea and Manchester United vs Crystal Palace take centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday, 1 March. Photo: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport/Mike Hewitt

Following Man City's 1-0 win against Leeds United, which saw Pep Guardiola's men close the gap at the top of the table to just two points, anything short of three points at the Emirates Stadium could be costly for Arsenal when they face Chelsea.

Who'll win Arsenal or Chelsea? Cat predicts

Ahead of the game, a cat famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the match.

The cat, popular for predicting the outcome of football matches, has tipped Arsenal to take all three points against their London rivals Chelsea.

Watch the video below;

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the cat walked straight to the one having Arsenal's logo to eat from it.

Although there is a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw', Nimbus the King looked comfortable eating from Arsenal's bowl.

Chelsea FC has not tasted victory against London rivals Arsenal in their previous eight league matches, recording three draws and five defeats. Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP

The cat's prediction comes at a period when Chelsea haven't tasted victory in their previous eight league matches against the Gunners, recording three draws and five defeats.

Man United vs Crystal Palace? Cat predicts

The cat has also predicted the outcome of the game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

According to the Feline, Manchester United will take all three points against Crystal Palace. A video shows how the cat predicted the Red Devils to beat Palace in a similar way to that of Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Watch the video below:

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and one bowl in the middle, which represents a draw. However, the cat wasted no time and walked straight to the one having Man United's logo to eat from it.

No team has collected more points in the English top flight since Michael Carrick returned to Manchester United.

A run of five wins and a draw under the 44-year-old leaves the Red Devils in fourth with 48 points after 27 games, and victory against Crystal Palace will see them leapfrog third-place Aston Villa with superior goal difference.

