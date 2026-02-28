Pep Guardiola Reacts As Manchester City Beat Leeds United to Closeup on Arsenal in EPL Table
- Manchester City have closed the gap in the Premier League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leeds United
- Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo's first-half goal sealed the Citizens' win at Elland Road on Saturday, February 28
- Pep Guardiola has hailed the players for their brilliant performance and the impact of Ramadan on the squad
Manchester City have reduced Arsenal's lead at the Premier League table to two points, following their vital win against Leeds United.
Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo scored in the additional time of the first half to give the Citizens three points at Elland Road on Saturday, February 28.
City were without forward Erling Haaland, who suffered a minor inry in training and Guardiola's side initially struggled without their leading scorer.
In the opening four minutes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a golden opportunity, but the Englishman somehow poked wide from eight yards after connecting with Brenden Aaronson's cross from the right.
Meanwhile, Semenyo also scored away at Leeds for Bournemouth earlier this season, and he is the first player to score at Elland Road for two different teams in the same Premier League campaign since Robbie Keane in 2002-03 (Leeds and Tottenham).
Guardiola reacts to win vs Leeds
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his team's performance after their hard-fought victory over Leeds United.
The Spanish coach admitted that his team struggled in the first 10 to 15 minutes of the encounter. He said:
"Top apart from the first 10 to 15 minutes here. But it's like that every game here at Leeds. They are so aggressive in duels, but after we made a lot of thousand, million passes."
He explained that Manchester City were able to manage the game well after settling into their rhythm. Guardiola said:
“We controlled the transitions and everything. It was a huge victory to still be there," per BBC.
Guardiola blasts Leeds fans
Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has expressed his displeasure over the manner in which Leeds United fans conducted themselves during the break for Manchester City's Muslim players.
The Spanish coach accused the fans of profound disrespect for the religion of the players. He said:
"It's the modern world, right? Look what's happening in the world right now, today, again, right?
"Respect the religions, respect the diversity - that is the point! It's the rule, we didn't say that, it's the Premier League who said, 'OK for the fasting you can be one or two minutes to do that, for the players, do it," per UK Express.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans on X.
@Yousaf_S_1987 said:
"Pep Guardiola is passionate about equality & peace.
"I would say i'm shocked by Leeds United fans but i'm not.
"ANY fan booing those players breaking their fast during Ramadan should be kicked out. You can use whatever words you want. It's racism no matter what you say."
@THEREALAK97 wrote:
"I’m a Liverpool fan but honestly I respect guardiola he’s a great human being and wish him all the best!"
Guardiola sends warning to Arsenal
Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, sending a clear message to Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku secured the victory, cutting the gap to just four points behind the Gunners after Arsenal had drawn 2-2 with Sunderland the day before.
