Arsenal defeated 10-man Chelsea 2-1 at Emirates Stadium to keep their Premier League hopes alive

Chelsea captain Reece James cites Arsenal’s set-piece dominance as the decider in the London derby

The Gunners now extend their Premier League lead to five points over Manchester City

Arsenal secured a vital 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with two goals originating from their trademark set-pieces.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Bukayo Saka’s corner across goal to William Saliba, whose header deflected off Mamadou Sarr and into the net.

Despite Chelsea being reduced to ten men at some point, Arsenal’s efficiency from corners and free kicks proved too much for the Blues to handle, GOAL reports.

Chelsea responded before halftime with their own set-piece goal, albeit an own goal, when Piero Hincapie flicked Reece James’ delivery into his own net.

The back-and-forth nature of the match showcased how set pieces have become central to modern football strategies.

Arsenal’s victory, particularly from these dead-ball situations, highlighted why the Gunners are seen as leaders in both scoring and defending such opportunities this season.

Reece James reacts after Chelsea defeat

Chelsea captain Reece James addressed the media after the match, emphasising Arsenal’s superiority from set-pieces was the difference in the encounter.

“This is football now in 2026,” James said.

“90 per cent of goals are probably set pieces and they are probably one of the leaders in terms of goals for and defending them. [Arsenal] are difficult to stop. They scored two today. Disappointed.”

James’ comments underline Chelsea’s struggle to cope with Arsenal’s tactical strengths in dead-ball situations.

While Chelsea had moments of dominance, particularly early in the second half, the Blues could not overturn the deficit.

Despite their efforts, Arsenal’s precise execution from corners ultimately made the difference and secured three critical points in the title race.

Arsenal extend lead in EPL title race

The win at Emirates puts Arsenal on 64 points, five clear of Manchester City, who have played a game fewer.

This victory is a crucial step toward securing the Premier League title, as the Gunners continue to capitalise on both their offensive and defensive organisation.

According to BBC Sport, Jurrien Timber’s header from Declan Rice’s corner late in the game sealed the win, marking Arsenal’s 16th goal from set pieces this season.

With Manchester City applying pressure after their victory at Leeds, Arsenal’s ability to consistently convert corners and free kicks into goals has proven decisive in maintaining their advantage at the top of the table.

Chelsea, despite their efforts, are left to reflect on a match where minor lapses in defending set pieces proved costly.

Arsenal’s clinical approach in these scenarios further strengthens their reputation as one of the most formidable sides in the Premier League this season.

