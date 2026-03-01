Alex Iwobi scored a stunning long-range strike and a Goal of the Season contender against Tottenham

Alex Iwobi played a starring role as Fulham defeated Tottenham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, in a result that could boost the Cottagers’ push for a top-six finish in the Premier League.

With Marco Silva’s side in strong form, having won their previous two fixtures against Stoke City in the FA Cup and Sunderland in the league, the victory over Spurs continued their positive momentum.

Alex Iwobi played an important role in Fulham's victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Photo by Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

Fulham started the game brightly, taking advantage of Tottenham’s poor form since Thomas Frank’s departure.

Kenny Tete delivered a precise early cross, which Oscar Bobb controlled before setting up Harry Wilson for the opening goal just seven minutes into the game, BBC Sports reports.

Tottenham, despite fielding Pedro Porro for the first time since late January, struggled to gain a foothold, leaving Fulham in command throughout the first half.

Iwobi’s scores ‘Goal of the Season’ contender

The highlight of the match came 15 minutes before halftime when Alex Iwobi doubled Fulham’s lead with a goal that immediately caught global attention.

Following a neat passing sequence with Harry Wilson, Iwobi unleashed a powerful side-footed strike from outside the box, leaving Guglielmo Vicario with no chance.

The goal marked Iwobi’s fourth of the Premier League season, underlining his growing influence as a key figure in Marco Silva’s plans.

Many are already hailing the strike as a contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season, with pundits praising the technique and sheer audacity of the effort.

Tottenham rally falls short

Tottenham tried to respond in the second half, with Richarlison heading in a goal in the 66th minute to reduce the deficit.

Alex Iwobi scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season against Tottenham. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

However, Fulham’s defence held firm, and the Cottagers were able to see out the victory until the final whistle.

According to Livescore, the three points moved Fulham up to ninth in the Premier League table, keeping them in contention for a European push.

The defeat leaves Spurs in troubling territory, having now lost both matches under new interim coach Tudor, conceding six goals in the process.

Iwobi’s influence growing in Fulham

Iwobi’s performance against Tottenham demonstrates the Nigerian midfielder’s growing maturity and leadership in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old star’s ability to score from distance, combine creatively in attack, and influence the flow of the game makes him one of the most important players in Fulham’s squad.

Fulham will now look to build on this momentum, with several key fixtures coming up as they continue their push for a top-six finish.

For Iwobi, the goal against Tottenham could be remembered as one of the standout moments of his career in England so far.

