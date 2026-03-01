Diego Simeone replaced Ademola Lookman at halftime to spark Atletico Madrid’s attack against Real Oviedo

Lookman’s replacement Julian Alvarez scored the only goal, proving the substitution was decisive

The victory ensures Atletico extended their run to three consecutive wins and remain third in La Liga

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone shocked some fans by substituting Ademola Lookman at halftime during their narrow 1-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Saturday, February 28.

Lookman, who started for the fourth time since his January move from Atalanta, struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes.

Ademola Lookman was substituted at halftime as Atletico Madrid won it late against Oviedo on Saturday night. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Atletico entered the game on the back of a dominant 4-1 Champions League win over Club Brugge and were aiming to extend their winning streak to three matches.

However, Oviedo’s organised defence frustrated the visitors, leaving Lookman unable to create significant chances.

Recognising the lack of attacking spark, Simeone opted for a tactical tweak, bringing on Julian Alvarez at the break.

Alvarez wins it late for Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez, the halftime substitute for Lookman, proved decisive as Atletico Madrid searched for a breakthrough.

With the score level and the team struggling to penetrate Oviedo’s defence, Alvarez’s creativity and movement brought renewed energy to the attack.

According to Flashscore, the Argentine forward made an immediate impact, eventually scoring the only goal of the match, ensuring the three points for Atletico.

Why Lookman was substituted at halftime

Simeone’s decision to take Lookman off at halftime was primarily tactical.

The Nigerian forward, despite showing energy and movement in the first half, struggled to find space against Oviedo’s compact defensive setup.

Ademola Lookman has scored four goals and created three assists since joining Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in January. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid had difficulty creating clear-cut chances, and Simeone felt a change was necessary to inject more attacking threat and unpredictability into the game.

The substitution allowed the manager to reshuffle his forward line, prioritising effectiveness in the final third over continuity with the starting XI.

Another key reason for the change was to manage the team’s overall dynamics and tempo.

Lookman, adjusting to Simeone’s defensive-minded system since his January arrival, had not yet fully adapted to the demands of tracking back and pressing opponents while maintaining attacking impact.

By introducing Alvarez, Simeone brought in a player whose movement and finishing were better suited to break Oviedo’s defensive rigidity.

Atletico extend winning streak

Despite a challenging performance, Atletico Madrid secured a vital 1-0 win and extended their winning streak to three matches across all competitions.

The victory allowed Simeone’s side to maintain third place in La Liga, accumulating 51 points after 26 games, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Simeone’s decision to substitute Lookman at halftime sparked discussions about the Nigerian forward’s adaptation to Atletico Madrid’s tactical system.

While Lookman has shown flashes of brilliance in his limited appearances, the Oviedo match revealed the challenges of adjusting quickly to Simeone’s defensive and structured approach.

Simeone sets new challenge for Lookman

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Simeone has challenged Lookman to raise his game further following Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Simeone believes Lookman can still offer more to the team, particularly in defensive responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng