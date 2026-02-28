Victor Osimhen is already a problem for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash versus Galatasaray

Reds boss Arne Slot admits his side must be better away from home to survive the Round of 16 test

The winner of the tie faces either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea in the quarter-finals

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign has taken on a familiar edge of danger after they were drawn against Galatasaray in the Round of 16.

The Turkish champions are powered by Victor Osimhen, who already showed he can hurt the Premier League side during the league phase.

Super Eagles Star Victor Osimhen will face off against Liverpool again in the UEFA Champions League after scoring against the Reds in the group stage.

Back in Istanbul earlier this season, the Nigerian striker calmly converted a penalty to seal a 1-0 victory over the Reds.

That result has given Galatasaray belief ahead of another showdown, especially after their dramatic play-off win over Juventus.

Osimhen’s role in that win underlined the Nigerian forward’s importance to the Turkish team, and his presence alone has added a layer of tension to the draw.

For Liverpool, the memory of that defeat is fresh, and the task now is to avoid a repeat scenario when they return to Turkey.

The 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year winner had hinted he wanted to avoid another meeting with Liverpool, but fate has delivered the clash anyway.

Slot sounds warning to Liverpool after UCL draw

Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not hide his concern after the draw was confirmed. He admitted his side expected a difficult opponent and believes Galatasaray fit that description perfectly.

Arne Slot has admitted that Liverpool face a serious challenge after being drawn against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Reds manager’s comments reflected both realism and determination, acknowledging that his team must raise their level compared to their last visit to Istanbul.

Slot stressed that the away leg will be decisive. Liverpool struggled in Turkey earlier in the campaign, and the Dutch coach wants his players to learn from that experience.

He pointed to Galatasaray’s recent exploits in Europe, especially their strong performance against Juventus, as proof that the Turkish giants are dangerous opposition.

At the same time, Slot welcomed the challenge. He described the tie as the reward for Liverpool’s hard work in the league phase and insisted the English giants will be fully prepared when the knockout rounds resume.

The focus, however, remains on avoiding early mistakes, particularly against a striker as clinical as Osimhen.

Who’s next in the quarterfinals?

According to Sky Sports, the first leg will take place in Istanbul on either March 10 or 11, with the return match at Anfield a week later.

Beyond this round, the reward is no easier, as the winner will advance to a quarter-final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea, ensuring that the road to the final remains packed with elite opposition.

That makes the clash with Galatasaray even more significant, as progress would come at a high price.

