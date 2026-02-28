Diego Simeone has challenged Ademola Lookman to improve his defensive contribution despite his strong start at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will face Tottenham in the Champions League Round of 16 after Friday’s draw

Lookman has recorded seven goal contributions in seven games since joining from Atalanta in January

Diego Simeone has challenged Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman to raise his game further following Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw on Friday, February 27.

Lookman only joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in January but has quickly become a key figure in Simeone’s attack.

The former CAF Player of the Year has delivered seven goal contributions in seven appearances, winning praise from fans and teammates alike with his pace and directness.

However, despite the Nigerian forward’s impressive attacking output, Simeone believes Lookman can still offer more to the team, particularly in defensive responsibilities.

Simeone demands more defensive commitment

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Atletico’s league fixture against Real Oviedo, Simeone made it clear that Lookman’s development must include more work off the ball.

“Ademola Lookman arrived with great enthusiasm and desire to keep growing. We need him to add defensive work to what he already gives us offensively, because he has that ability,” Simeone said.

“He’s shown it with the Nigeria national team, and we need him in that role.”

Simeone has built his managerial reputation on tactical discipline and defensive organisation. For the Argentine coach, attackers must press from the front, track back when required, and show the same hunger defensively as they do in front of goal.

Atletico set for Spurs test in Round of 16

The warning from Simeone comes just hours after Atletico Madrid discovered their Champions League opponents in Friday’s Round of 16 draw.

According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants have been paired with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a tightly contested knockout tie.

It will be only the second competitive meeting between the two clubs, with their previous encounter dating back to 1963 in the Cup Winners’ Cup, when Tottenham claimed a 5-1 victory, Football Espana reports.

Atletico will also be mindful of a potentially demanding route to the final.

Should they progress past Spurs, their path could intersect with domestic rivals Barcelona in the quarter-finals, adding further pressure to an already intense schedule that includes Copa del Rey commitments.

Lookman’s role key to Simeone’s ambitions

With the Champions League knockout phase approaching, Simeone will be hoping Lookman can maintain his strong attacking form while adapting to Atletico’s demanding tactical system.

The 28-year-old has already shown he can thrive in big matches, and his ability to stretch defences could prove decisive against Tottenham’s high-energy style.

However, Simeone’s insistence on defensive effort highlights what he expects from all his attackers as Atletico aim to compete on multiple fronts.

Atletico Madrid hails Ademola Lookman

