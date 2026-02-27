Barcelona confirms Frenkie de Jong will be sidelined for 5 to 6 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury

The Netherlands star will miss the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid and UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Newcastle

Coach Hansi Flick has reacted to the news and potential replacement ahead of their crucial matches

Barcelona have confirmed that Frenkie de Jong has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for more than a month.

The Netherlands national football team star picked up a hamstring injury during training on Thursday, February 26, as the team prepared for their La Liga clash against Villarreal.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong will miss the Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid and the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Newcastle.

The former AFC Ajax midfielder will miss the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, as well as both legs of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Newcastle United. Barcelona, in a statement, said:

“First-team player Frenkie de Jong suffered an injury to the distal biceps of his right leg during this morning’s training session.

"Tests confirm that the recovery process will take between 5 and 6 weeks.”

Flick reacts to Jong's injury

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has lamented the inability of Frenkie de Jong to feature in three crucial matches in March.

According to Football Espana, the former Bayern Munich coach, the injury has created another opportunity to field other players in the squad.

The 61-year-old explained that every team have their own peculiar problems and knows how to manage them. He said:

“We don’t like it when a player can’t play, especially a player of Frenkie’s quality. It’s not an easy time, but it also gives us the opportunity for other players to play. I focus on the positive.”

“All teams have problems, and that’s what we have to manage. We have a lot of quality in the squad and various options to play with. I see it as other players getting opportunities; we’re focusing on what we do have available.”

The Dutchman had also rediscovered form, scoring his first goal of the season in Sunday’s 3–0 win over Levante.

The Blaugrana must navigate challenging encounters against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla FC and Rayo Vallecano without Jong in the La Liga.

The 28-year-old is more likely to return for a potential UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg the following week, or the Catalan derby against Espanyol on April 11 or 12, per Barca Blaugranes.

Hansi Flick and Frenkie de Jong during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta in Spain.

Fans react to Jong's injury

@lalocameselle said:

"I hope I'm wrong, but we're going to feel Frankie’s absence big time, the same or worse than Pedri’s, one of the keys to Barça’s game is controlling the play, for me the Dutchman is essential, I hope Bernal has that “growth spurt” but I fear he’s still a bit short."

@jmorales237 added:

"When we gamble the whole season. Without midfielders except Bernal.

Pedri is only able to play 30 min, Gavi is injured. We'll be back to the same old thing always in the most important stretch.

"We never have the full team available. Never, man, never."

Marc Bernal suffers knee injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that midfielder Marc Bernal impressed in pre-season and quickly earned the crucial pivot role in the Barcelona squad.

The 17-year-old, making his third consecutive start, delivered another outstanding performance but was forced off late in the game due to a serious knee injury after a collision with Rayo's Isi Palazón in the 99th minute.

