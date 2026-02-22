Ademola Lookman scored in Atletico Madrid’s 4-2 win over Espanyol at the Estadio Metropolitano

Lookman’s goal made him the first player in 12 years to reach six early goal contributions for Atletico

Nigerian football expert Christian Williams hailed Lookman’s adaptation and influence under Diego Simeone

Ademola Lookman etched his name into Atletico Madrid history after scoring in their 4-2 win over Espanyol, becoming the first player in 12 years to reach six goal contributions so quickly at the La Liga club.

The Super Eagles forward followed up his midweek UEFA Champions League strike with another decisive moment at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Ademola Lookman scores against Espanyol and entered Atletico Madrid's history books. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Tribal Football, Lookman’s sharp finish capped a performance that underlined the Nigerian winger’s growing importance in Diego Simeone’s side and reinforced why the club moved early to secure his services.

The hosts started as clear favourites, but Espanyol disrupted the script when Jofre stunned the home crowd with an early opener inside six minutes, forcing Atletico to chase the game, as seen on Livescores.

Their response came through Alexander Sørloth, who restored parity midway through the first half with a well-taken effort.

Atletico controlled possession after that but found Espanyol stubborn in defence, keeping the contest finely balanced heading into the break.

Lookman breaks 12-year record

The second half tilted firmly in Atletico’s favour. Álex Baena struck four minutes after the restart to put them 2-1 ahead. The moment that drew the loudest roar, however, arrived in the 58th minute.

Ademola Lookman's goal was his sixth goal contribution for Atletico Madrid. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

From a corner kick, Sørloth flicked the ball into the danger area. Lookman reacted first, steering the ball home with composure.

It was his latest telling contribution in red and white and one that pushed him into a small, elite club of players to start life at Atletico so productively.

Sørloth later added a fourth with a powerful header from Matteo Ruggeri’s cross. Espanyol grabbed a late consolation, but the result was beyond doubt.

Data from OptaJose confirmed that Lookman now has six goal contributions since joining Atletico. The only player to have achieved a similar return so quickly in recent history is Luis Suárez.

For a club known for demanding tactical discipline from attackers, Lookman’s adaptation has been swift. The 28-year-old winger’s movement off the ball and calm finishing have earned him regular starts under Diego Simeone, a coach not easily convinced by new arrivals.

Next up is a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 play-off against Marseille, a stage where Lookman will look to extend his influence further.

Lookman hailed for his instant impact

Speaking to Legit.ng, Nigerian football expert Christian Williams praised Lookman’s early impact in Spain since joining Atletico Madrid.

“Lookman has walked into Atletico Madrid and made himself relevant without needing a long adjustment period. That tells you a lot about his mentality and his football intelligence.

“Simeone does not hand out starting shirts based on reputation. You earn them, and Lookman has done exactly that with his work rate and timing in front of goal.”

Williams added that the record Lookman has broken is more than just a statistic.

“This is not about numbers alone. It shows he is fitting into a demanding system and still finding ways to be decisive.

“For a Nigerian player to match a benchmark once set by Luis Suárez at Atletico is significant. If he stays fit and keeps this level, he could become one of the club’s main attacking reference points this season.”

Simeone sends message to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has praised Ademola Lookman for his impressive start at the Spanish club but insists there’s room for improvement, especially on the defensive side of the game.

Simeone has tasked the Nigerian international with enhancing his collective defensive contributions, a hallmark of the Red and Whites’ playing philosophy despite these eye-catching stats.

