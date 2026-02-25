French international Wesley Fofana has revealed why he broke down in tears following Chelsea’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal

The Blues suffered defeat over two legs in the semi-final, with Fofana playing the full match at the Emirates Stadium

The 25-year-old has endured a series of injury setbacks since completing his move from Leicester City in 2022

France international Wesley Fofana has explained why he was in tears after their recent Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

German forward Kai Havertz netted the decisive goal at the Emirates to seal victory for the Gunners.

The result handed the North London club a 4-2 aggregate triumph, sending them into their first domestic cup final in five years.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is in tears after their Carabao Cup game against Arsenal. Photo by: Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Why Fofana shed tears

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was seen wiping off his tears as Chelsea players exited the pitch after their semifinal loss.

The former France U21 player lasted on the field for the entire 90 minutes in a three-man defense formation introduced by manager Liam Rosenior.

The fans were left confused by his state of emotions, with former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor labelling them crocodile tears.

The former Leicester City player explained that the tears were due to his inability to win a trophy since moving to the club. He said via UK Sun:

“I was very affected. I still haven’t won a trophy with Chelsea. My team-mates have won trophies, but I haven’t been present.

“That has affected me because I want to win a trophy this year.”

Since joining Chelsea in 2022, the defender has yet to lift a title. The 25-year-old was left out of the Conference League squad due to injury, as well as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US, per London Standard.

Fofana still has a chance of winning a title with Chelsea, as they are scheduled to play in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Wrexham and the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the actions of Fofana against Arsenal. Read the below:

@timmy_sax said:

"He only needs that medal because that’s only opportunity for him to make it to his first final in Chelsea jersey."

@thebilliono3 wrote:

"Fofana pouring his heart out like that breaks mine too🥲 he has battled so much just to chase silverware. No shame in those tear."

France defender Wesley Fofana wants to win trophies with Chelsea. Photo by: Izzy Poles - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@Franccfc added:

"Best team without something tangible over the past years.

They needed the final atleast. 6 years without a single final is not helping a club that has such a fanbase. Chelsea just needed to help them get there."

@WahabOwola15588 said:

"It is right for him to feel like dese because they want to win trophies and don't forget that these guys have the trophy that none of ur legend ever achieved not to talk of ur present and future players...xo bro take it slow okay nd enjoy ur victory."

What led to Wesley Fofana's red card?

Legit.ng earlier reported that French international Wesley Fofana was sent off in the 72nd minute following a bookable offence, after planting his studs into James Ward-Prowse's foot.

The 25-year-old had been booked in the 34th minute before picking up his second caution in the second half as he tried stopping a Burley counterattack, becoming the eighth player to receive a red card.

