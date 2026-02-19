Ademola Lookman Equals Unique Champions League Record, Joins Erling Haaland on Prestigious List
- Ademola Lookman became only the fifth player to score for two different clubs in one Champions League season
- The Nigerian forward’s goal on his UCL debut for Atlético Madrid put him alongside Erling Haaland on an exclusive European list
- A dramatic 3-3 draw with Club Brugge leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Spain
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Ademola Lookman etched his name into UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night as Atlético Madrid drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in their knockout phase play-off first leg.
The Nigerian forward scored Atletico’s second goal of the night, a composed finish from close range after reacting fastest to a flick-on from a corner.
According to OLT Sports, that strike made the 2024 African Footballer of the Year winner only the fifth player ever to score for two different clubs in the same Champions League season.
Earlier in the campaign, Lookman had found the net for Atalanta before completing his January move to Spain.
UEFA celebrates Ademola Lookman's stellar performance in Copa del Rey vs. Barcelona ahead of clash vs Brugge
By achieving that rare feat, Lookman joined an elite group that includes Erling Haaland, Dani Olmo, Luis Díaz, and Santiago Giménez, players who have all managed to score for multiple clubs in a single Champions League campaign.
Dream UCL debut for Lookman at Atletico
The night was made even more special by the timing of Lookman’s goal.
It was the Nigerian forward’s first Champions League appearance for Atletico, and he became the club’s first player to score on his debut in the competition since Hector Herrera in 2019.
Lookman was also the first starter to do so since Angel Correa in 2015.
Atletico had begun the match strongly when Julian Alvarez opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a VAR review, and Antoine Griezmann played a key role in the build-up to Lookman’s goal just before half-time, BBC Sports reports.
However, the game turned dramatically after the break as Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika pulled one back for Club Brugge shortly after the restart, and Tresoldi’s equaliser on the hour mark shifted the momentum fully towards the hosts.
Simeone responded by introducing Alexander Sorloth, whose physical presence unsettled the Brugge defence.
The Norwegian striker struck the woodwork and forced an own goal, briefly restoring Atletico’s advantage, but the Belgian side refused to fold.
Club Brugge found their third goal through Greek forward Christos Tzolis, who finished clinically to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw.
The result leaves the tie delicately poised heading into the second leg in Madrid.
Lookman is key for Atletico Madrid
For Lookman, the performance underlined his growing reputation as a big-game player for Atletico Madrid after earlier netting against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.
Having already delivered goals in Italy and now in Spain during the same Champions League campaign, the Nigerian forward has proven his adaptability and value across different tactical systems.
The return leg will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, 24 February, with the winner advancing to the round of 16, where either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur await.
UEFA celebrates Lookman’s stellar performance
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lookman delivered a masterclass performance on February 12, scoring a goal in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona.
Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to their social media to celebrate Lookman and Alvarez.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng