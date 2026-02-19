Ademola Lookman became only the fifth player to score for two different clubs in one Champions League season

The Nigerian forward’s goal on his UCL debut for Atlético Madrid put him alongside Erling Haaland on an exclusive European list

A dramatic 3-3 draw with Club Brugge leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Spain

Ademola Lookman etched his name into UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night as Atlético Madrid drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in their knockout phase play-off first leg.

The Nigerian forward scored Atletico’s second goal of the night, a composed finish from close range after reacting fastest to a flick-on from a corner.

Ademola Lookman scores his first UEFA Champions League goal in Atletico Madrid's 3-3 draw against Club Brugge. Photo by Alex Bierens De Haan

Source: Getty Images

According to OLT Sports, that strike made the 2024 African Footballer of the Year winner only the fifth player ever to score for two different clubs in the same Champions League season.

Earlier in the campaign, Lookman had found the net for Atalanta before completing his January move to Spain.

By achieving that rare feat, Lookman joined an elite group that includes Erling Haaland, Dani Olmo, Luis Díaz, and Santiago Giménez, players who have all managed to score for multiple clubs in a single Champions League campaign.

Dream UCL debut for Lookman at Atletico

The night was made even more special by the timing of Lookman’s goal.

It was the Nigerian forward’s first Champions League appearance for Atletico, and he became the club’s first player to score on his debut in the competition since Hector Herrera in 2019.

Ademola Lookman joins Erling Haaland and three other footballers on the unique list of players to score for two different clubs in the Champions League in the same season. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Lookman was also the first starter to do so since Angel Correa in 2015.

Atletico had begun the match strongly when Julian Alvarez opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a VAR review, and Antoine Griezmann played a key role in the build-up to Lookman’s goal just before half-time, BBC Sports reports.

However, the game turned dramatically after the break as Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika pulled one back for Club Brugge shortly after the restart, and Tresoldi’s equaliser on the hour mark shifted the momentum fully towards the hosts.

Simeone responded by introducing Alexander Sorloth, whose physical presence unsettled the Brugge defence.

The Norwegian striker struck the woodwork and forced an own goal, briefly restoring Atletico’s advantage, but the Belgian side refused to fold.

Club Brugge found their third goal through Greek forward Christos Tzolis, who finished clinically to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The result leaves the tie delicately poised heading into the second leg in Madrid.

Lookman is key for Atletico Madrid

For Lookman, the performance underlined his growing reputation as a big-game player for Atletico Madrid after earlier netting against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Having already delivered goals in Italy and now in Spain during the same Champions League campaign, the Nigerian forward has proven his adaptability and value across different tactical systems.

The return leg will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, 24 February, with the winner advancing to the round of 16, where either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur await.

UEFA celebrates Lookman’s stellar performance

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lookman delivered a masterclass performance on February 12, scoring a goal in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona.

Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to their social media to celebrate Lookman and Alvarez.

Source: Legit.ng