Atletico Madrid has sent a strong message to Nigeria international Ademola Lookman ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge

Ademola Lookman scored in the first leg of their encounter at Jan Breydel Stadium, which ended 3-3

The Super Eagles winger became the fifth player to score for two different clubs in one Champions League season

Atletico Madrid has sent an important message to Ademola Lookman ahead of their second leg UEFA Champions League knockout playoff against Club Brugge at Riyadh Air Metropolitano later tonight, February 24.

Lookman etched his name into European tournament history as Spanish giants drew 3-3 with Belgian side in their first leg at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The Super Eagles winger has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first six appearances across all competitions since moving from Atalanta on February 2.

Atletico Madrid names Ademola Lookman the new hero ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge. Photo by: Aitor Alcalde Colomer.

The Nigerian international set a record for Atletico after scoring in their 4-2 win over Espanyol, becoming the first player in 12 years to reach six goal contributions in one month.

The only player to have achieved a similar return so quickly in recent history is former Barcelona star Luis Suarez.

Atletico names Lookman a hero

Atletico Madrid has labelled Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman the latest hero in the squad.

In a viral tweet on X, the official handle of the cult attested to the contributions made by the 2024 CAF Player of the Year since joining the team during the January transfer window. The club wrote:

"New Atleti hero Ademola Lookman 🔴⚪️.

"#UCL."

Fans have reacted to the praises showered on Ademola Lookman by the club. Legit.ng compiled their reactions. Read them below:

@MLSokoro said:

"We are expecting a goal from our star boy lookman this night."

@iAmPODii wrote:

"Everyone has caught the Ademola fever! This fever is up in the air all over Europe. Even UEFA has caught the fever too. Trust me it is contagious! If you look closely enough, you'd catch it too. Live long Mola and keep bringing glory to your tribe!"

@narinyunus33 added:

"If Fenerbahçe had signed this guy, they would have been champions for sure; they let him slip away for a few pennies."

@Damovizplug said:

"It’s truly a visionary move for Atlético Madrid to look at a guy who single-handedly dismantled a "historically invincible" German team in a European final and think, "Hey, maybe that guy who scores hat-tricks for fun might be useful in our UCL squad". 🤣

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scores his first UCL goal for Atletico Madrid against Club Brugge. Photo by: Aitor Alcalde Colomer.

Lookman shines on UCL debut

According to beIN SPORTS, Club Brugge fought back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to share a point after playing 3-3 against Atletico Madrid.

The visitors took the lead in the 8th minute, through a penalty from Julian Alvarez, before Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman, doubled the lead in the first half stoppage time.

Super Eagles midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, pulled one back in the 52nd minute, and Nicolo Tresoldi finishing at the near post on the hour mark.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth's shot hit the woodwork, forcing an own goal before Club Brugge found their third goal through Greek forward Christos Tzolis, who finished clinically to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw, per BBC.

UEFA celebrates Lookman’s stellar performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman delivered a masterclass performance on February 12, scoring a goal in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona.

Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to their social media to celebrate Lookman and Alvarez.

