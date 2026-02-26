Victor Osimhen became Galatasaray's all-time top foreign scorer in European competitions on Wednesday night

The Galatasaray forward scored a decisive goal in the 106th minute vs Juventus to secure 7-5 aggregate win

Osimhen now surpasses Brazilian legend Mário Jardel with 13 continental goals for Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen etched his name in Galatasaray history after scoring the decisive goal in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff clash against Juventus.

The Nigerian striker found the back of the net in the 106th minute of extra time, following a precise pass from Barış Alper Yılmaz, ensuring a 7-5 aggregate victory for the Turkish giants.

Victor Osimhen makes history in Galatasaray's 3-2 loss to Juventus, becoming the club's foreign player with the most goals in European competitions.

Despite a 3-2 defeat on the night, Osimhen’s goal was enough to send Galatasaray into the last 16, cementing his status as a club legend in European competition, BBC Sport reports.

The first leg had already put Galatasaray in a commanding 5-2 lead, giving Cim-Bom a cushion for the return fixture at the Allianz Stadium.

Osimhen had earlier chances in the 11th minute, only to be denied by a stunning save from Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Despite the challenges and intensity of the match, ESPN reports the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner displayed composure when it mattered most, scoring the goal that sealed history for both himself and the Turkish club.

Osimhen makes history with decisive goal

With his goal against Juventus, Osimhen officially surpassed Brazilian icon Mário Jardel to become Galatasaray’s most prolific foreign scorer in European competitions.

The 27-year-old forward’s tally now stands at 13 continental goals, combining seven goals in the 2025/2026 Champions League campaign with six from the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League season.

This achievement also sees Osimhen eclipse the previous foreign record of 12 goals, jointly held by former strikers Milan Baroš and Shabani Nonda.

While the Nigerian forward dominates the foreign players’ ranking, the club’s overall European scoring record remains the domain of Turkish legend Hakan Şukür, who boasts 37 continental goals.

Osimhen still has a long way to go if he hopes to match Şükür, but his rapid rise underscores his immense talent and impact at Galatasaray.

Osimhen is having a campaign to remember

Osimhen’s 2025/2026 European campaign has been nothing short of spectacular.

Osimhen is one of the leading goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League this season with seven goals.

Scoring seven goals in just eight Champions League appearances, the Nigerian forward has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s European success.

His decisive strike against Juventus sent the team into the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

Beyond the numbers, Osimhen’s leadership and attacking instincts have revitalised Galatasaray’s continental campaign.

With each goal, he has drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s best forwards, showcasing his consistency and determination.

As Galatasaray await their next opponent in the Champions League, Osimhen’s historic record provides a major boost and a reminder of his growing legacy in Turkish and European football.

Galatasaray will now face either Liverpool or Tottenham on their first last-16 appearance in Europe's elite club competition since 2013-14.

