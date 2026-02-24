Victor Osimhen has dropped a major hint that he could return to the Italian Serie A in the future

The striker joined Galatasaray from Napoli after a prolonged transfer battle with the Neapolitans

Osimhen reportedly has a clause in his deal which prohibits him from returning to Italy within two years

Osimhen spent four seasons at Napoli before joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer of 2024, and made his move permanent at the start of the 2025/26 season.

The Super Eagles forward has a prolonged transfer battle with Napoli, during which multiple moves failed, including with Chelsea, Juventus, and Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian is in the first season of his permanent contract in Turkey, but continues to attract transfer interest from top European clubs.

Galatasaray is unlikely to hold on to him for longer if he desires to move to the top five leagues amid interest from Spain, England and Italy.

Victor Osimhen admires Juventus

Galatasaray is prepared to face Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The Lions defeated the Old Lady 5-2 in the first leg at Rams Park a week ago to have one leg in the Round of 16 of the 2025/26 Champions League.

Osimhen during Napoli training before Juventus clash.

Osimhen was on pre-match conference duties alongside his manager, Okan Buruk and the striker spoke about his admiration for Juventus.

“Juventus is one of the most important teams in world history. As someone who has played at the highest levels and shared the pitch with many legendary players, I can say this,” he said as quoted by GS TV.

“Before Galatasaray stepped in, there might have been a chance for me to come here; however, where I am now is very important to me. If I ever have the opportunity to play in Italy, I would be very happy; Juventus is a truly great club and a team that many players would want to play for.

“But right now, I love the club I'm a part of, I'm very happy here, and I'm fighting for Galatasaray, the club I'm wholeheartedly committed to. Nobody knows what the future holds, but for today, my only focus is here.”

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year had earlier told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis blocked his proposed move to Juventus.

De Laurentiis was unwilling to strengthen a rival and inserted a clause that prevents Osimhen from joining an Italian club from Galatasaray for two seasons.

