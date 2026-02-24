Victor Osimhen returns to full training after knee discomfort, boosting Galatasaray ahead of their decisive trip to Italy

The Turkish giants carry a commanding 5-2 first-leg lead into the second leg against Juventus

Galatasaray are favourites to progress to the Round of 16 after the emphatic win at RAMS Park last week

Galatasaray received timely encouragement ahead of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off second leg on Wednesday, February 25, after Victor Osimhen returned to full training on Monday evening.

The Nigerian striker trained without visible discomfort at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities, easing fears over the knee issue that kept him out of their recent Turkish Süper Lig match.

Victor Osimhen is expected to feature for Galatasaray in their Champions League clash vs Juventus after returning from injury. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen missed Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat away to Konyaspor Kulübü, a game the club said he skipped as a precaution following pain in his right knee.

According to Turkiye Today, the medical team opted to protect their star forward for the crucial European fixture rather than risk aggravating the injury in domestic action.

Head coach Okan Buruk later confirmed that decision, explaining that although Osimhen had experienced similar discomfort before, the 27-year-old striker himself reported severe pain this time.

With the Champions League tie looming large, Galatasaray chose caution, and that decision now appears justified with Osimhen back in full training.

Galatasaray carries big advantage to Turin

Galatasaray’s training sessions this week have placed heavy emphasis on tactical drills as they prepare for the return leg in Turin.

The Turkish champions travel with a healthy 5-2 advantage from the first leg in Istanbul, where Osimhen played a central role in a dominant attacking display.

Galatasaray have won just six out of 13 games played without top striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

That result puts Galatasaray in a strong position to reach the next stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

According to BBC Sport, history also favours them as the Turkish club has progressed from all 11 previous European knockout ties in which they won the first leg by at least three goals.

For Juventus, the challenge is steep because their 5-2 defeat in Istanbul marked only the second time they have been beaten by a three-goal margin in the first leg of a major European knockout tie, the previous instance coming against Real Madrid in the 2017-18 quarter-finals.

Why Osimhen’s fitness is key for Galatasaray

Since joining the Istanbul-based side, Osimhen’s influence on Galatasaray’s results has been clear.

In the matches the Nigerian forward has missed, excluding those lost to national team duty, Cim-Bom have played 13 games and won just six.

Osimhen’s absence against Konyaspor coincided with one of their weaker recent performances, reinforcing how much their attacking structure depends on the Nigerian forward’s presence.

With the Super Eagles striker now back in training and expected to be available, Galatasaray regain a key weapon for the trip to Turin.

As Galatasaray aim to complete the job in Italy and book their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen’s return could not have come at a better time.

