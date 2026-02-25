Victor Osimhen has a message for Juventus ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg match

Galatasaray defeated Juventus 5-2 in the first leg in Istanbul, and a draw in Turin would be enough to progress

The striker recovered in time from the injury that kept him out of Konyaspor's clash and travelled to Italy

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Juventus ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff match on February 25, 2026.

The Turkish champions won the first leg 5-2 at Rams Park in Istanbul a week ago, and the Italians would have their hands full at the Allianz Arena in Turin.

Victor Osimhen sends message to Juventus ahead of Champions League second leg match. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

A draw or even a 2-0 loss is enough for Galatasaray to progress to the main phase of the knockout stage of the 2025/26 Champions League.

Osimhen sends a message to Juventus

Victor Osimhen missed Galatasaray’s 2-0 loss to Konyaspor due to injury, but is fit enough to travel with the team to Italy for the UCL second-leg match, as noted by bein sport.

“First of all, I want to thank our medical team. They gave me tremendous support. I can say that I recovered very quickly thanks to their care and help,” he told GS TV.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has six goals and two assists in the Champions League this season. He did not score in the first leg, but hopes to add to his tally in the second leg.

The striker was on pre-match duties alongside his manager, Okan Buruk, and warned Juventus that the match on Wednesday would be a war

“I think tomorrow's match will be quite difficult. We are ready for it, we have completed our preparations, and we are waiting for our opponent,” he said.

“As in the first match, in the second match we will aim not only to protect the score we achieved, but also to play our own game by attacking.

“As our coach said, we are ready for our opponent; we have completed our preparations in this direction.”

Osimhen returns to Italy and will face a familiar manager in Luciano Spalletti, whom he described as one of the best coaches in the world.

“Spalletti is one of the world's most famous and best coaches. He's someone I remember with great respect, and with whom I maintained a relationship. You know we worked together in Napoli,” he added.

“After Napoli, I exchanged views with him a few more times. During my time playing in Napoli, he did his best for five months in terms of concentration.

Victor Osimhen praises Luciano Spalletti ahead of Juventus vs Galatasaray. Photo by Arif Hudaverdi Yaman.

Source: Getty Images

“He lived and breathed with us. Spalletti is someone who takes his job seriously and does it with determination.”

Spalletti is under pressure in Turin, having not won in six matches, with the Old Lady’s last victory coming against Parma on January 2, 2026.

Osimhen hints at Serie A return

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen hinted that he could return to the Italian Serie A if he leaves Juventus, having previously played for Napoli.

Osimhen acknowledged Juventus as one of the best teams in the world, and he could have joined the Old Lady before his move to Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng