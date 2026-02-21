A former Super Eagles international has sent a bold message to the Nigeria Football Federation concerning Eric Chelle

Chelle has demanded a major pay rise after winning a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Franco-Malian has shown interest in managing Real Madrid amid interest from Angola

A former Nigerian international has sent an important message to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the future of Eric Chelle.

Chelle is the third coach to manage the Super Eagles under the current NFF board led by Ibrahim Gusau.

Jose Peseiro guided Nigeria to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, finishing as runners-up after losing to the hosts.

Eric Chelle and Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

The Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties in 2024 following two draws in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, per BBC.

The NFF then promoted Super Eagles legend Finidi George, but the former winger managed only a draw and a defeat against Benin Republic during his short stint.

Chelle was subsequently appointed after resigning from MC Oran in Algeria to take charge of the three-time AFCON champions, per FIFA.

The 48-year-old enjoyed a strong run in the World Cup qualifiers, finishing second behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

He later led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON, defeating Egypt’s Pharaohs 4-2 on penalties in the bronze medal match.

In May 2025, Chelle guided Nigeria to win the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford after beating Jamaica in the final.

NFF must decide Chelle's fate - Oparaku

Former Super Eagles defender Mobi Oparaku has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to decide the fate of Eric Chelle.

The 49-year-old said the national team needs stability to commence preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle wants a salary increment after winning a bronze at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

According to Sportsnow, he warned that indecision could lead to another World Cup disappointment, urging the federation to act swiftly. He said:

"We have to be stable on the coaching side if we want to qualify for the next World Cup.

"The uncertainty around the coach is not good for the team, especially at a time when focus and continuity are needed.

“Poor planning is one of the reasons we are where we are today. The federation must prioritise early preparations and give the coach the confidence to plan properly, instead of reacting to situations at the last minute.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly demanded an increment in salary from $50,000 to $130,000 to extend his current deal than runs until January 2027.

The 48-year-old has been linked with jobs at Marseille, Algeria, Gabon, and Angola.

Chelle backed for vacant Marseille job

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the days since, several high-profile names have been linked with the Olympique de Marseille vacancy, including Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is currently under contract with the Nigeria Football Federation until January 2027.

Chelle’s recent success on the international stage with the Super Eagles has caught the attention of French observers.

